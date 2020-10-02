A huge night from Brennan Blair produced an even bigger Region 1-5A win on Friday for the Daniel Boone football team, beating Morristown East 35-13 at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Blair got the call 30 times and piled up 257 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He was also on the receiving end of a 29-yard score on the Trailblazers’ second drive.
“These lineman put me in the zone and I kinda just went with them,” Blair said. “It happens every time I come on the field: when I see them go, I want to go.”
“We preached to our kids all week that we wanted to be the most physical team,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “We wanted to get off to a really good start. This was one of those games where I thought that we established the line of scrimmage early and we stayed with the run.”
It was an offensive clinic from the get-go for Boone (2-3, 1-1), only punting once and it was late in the fourth quarter with the second-stringers. In fact, the ’Blazers didn’t even attempt a pass in the second half.
“This is a huge win for us,” Jenkins said. “This gets us back up in the conference and where we want to be. We will go to probably one of the hottest places next week because Volunteer has been playing as well as anybody right now.”
Boone scored on its first five possessions and Blair was featured prominently on the opening drive, toting the ball on all eight plays and capping it off with a three-yard trip to paydirt.
The next drive was one of beauty as Blair took a swing pass from quarterback Jackson Jenkins and sprinted by most of the Hurricane defense on his way to a 29-yard score.
The Trailblazers totaled 297 yards on the ground while Jenkins was 4-for-6 with 68 yards.
“We’ve been repping that a lot in practice this week,” Blair said. “I felt like we came out and executed really well.”
The Hurricanes — coming off ending a six-game losing streak to rival Morristown West — was shut down by the Boone defense as Will Hamlin led the pass rush up front with a pair of sacks.
East (2-3, 1-2) quarterback Cole Henson was coming off of a record-setting performance last week, but was held to 12-for-20 passing with 109 yards and no touchdowns.
“Defensively, I thought our kids played really hard to keep a high-powered attack like that shut out,” Jenkins said. “I went to their game last week and I wished I hadn’t gone and seen it in-person. We thought we could get some pressure on him without having to blitz because that would mean man coverage on the outside.
“We did a lot of stuff with our front and I thought Luke Scott and Will Hamlin did a really good job of getting pressure all night.”
The Hurricanes got late scores from Ethan Ledford on a three-yard score midway through the fourth and an Eli Seals pass to Michael Smith as time expired.
Morristown East rushed for 157 yards.
Daniel Boone will travel next week for another Region 1-5A matchup to Church Hill to take on Volunteer.