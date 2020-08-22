When Doug Cooper arrived at Gentry Stadium on Thanksgiving morning in 1985, he was already brimming with excitement and hope.
Then he saw the football field, and his emotions increased.
“Dew had laid on the field, and it was solid white,” Cooper said. “It was beautiful.”
The Unicoi County assistant coach wouldn’t normally be at the field on a holiday, but this was a special time. The Blue Devils were preparing to play in the Class AA state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
And that game against Smith County holds far more historical significance now than it did in those days.
The head coaches were Louis Thompson and Gary Rankin. The script is still being written, but on the field that day in Erwin were two men who would go on to claim 17 high school state championships and win almost 700 games. Throw in a pair of previously earned national championships in college football, and it was, in retrospect, quite a showdown.
Cooper was an assistant under Louis Thompson, who was in his fourth season as the Blue Devils’ head coach. Thompson was well respected, having played defensive tackle under legendary college coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. His teammates included Joe Namath and Ken Stabler, who along with Thompson helped Alabama win back-to-back national titles in 1964-65.
GAME DAY
Like the loss to Happy Valley, Unicoi County’s fortunes against Smith County would turn during a small part of the game — also in the final moments of the third quarter.
Trailing 14-7, the Blue Devils had first-and-goal at the Smith County 6-yard line. Leading rusher Chris Tolley was stopped for no gain on first down. Quarterback Steve Treadway tried to go around the right end, but was stopped cold on the second play. On third down, Treadway dropped back to pass. He saw an opening to run, but was tackled after a 1-yard gain.
Thompson called timeout and decided to go for it on fourth down. Treadway dropped back to pass, but was quickly swarmed by three Smith County defenders for an 8-yard loss.
Smith County won, 14-7.
A BUDDING FRIENDSHIP
Rankin already knew Thompson before they met in Erwin. Thompson was a star football player at Lebanon High School, located 30 miles from Carthage, and Rankin looked up to him.
“I was about 8 or 9 years old and Louis came to our small town, him and another guy who played for Bear Bryant,” said Rankin. “That was the highlight of my life at that time. I knew who Louis Thompson was, just growing up as a high school fan.
“Lo and behold, I wound up coaching against him. We became like best friends. There’s not a finer coach than Louis Thompson.”