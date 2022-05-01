KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift No. 1 Tennessee to a 5-3 victory over No. 17 Auburn on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols (40-4, 19-2) have captured all nine weekend series this season. It was the Vols’ first series win against the Tigers since 2011.
They gained an early advantage with Drew Gilbert’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. Trey Lipscomb followed with a two-run home run on the next at-bat for the 3-0 lead. It was Lipscomb’s team-leading 18th home run of the season.
Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam went five innings, giving up six hits and two walks. Ben Joyce (2-1) captured the win after allowing just a single hit over the final four innings. The two combined for 10 strikeouts.
The Tigers (31-14, 12-9), which had snapped the Vols’ eight-game win streak on Saturday, rallied to tie the game. The rally started in the fifth inning with Bobby Peirce’s long solo home run over right center field. Cole Foster had a sacrifice fly with bases loaded in the sixth and Peirce came through again with an RBI single to left field for the tying score.
Auburn starter Joseph Gonzalez (6-1) suffered the loss after giving up seven hits and five runs over 7 1/3 innings.
Beck led the Vols by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Luc Lipcius was also 2-for-4 and scored twice. Gilbert ended 2-for-3. Peirce was the only Auburn player with two hits.
The Vols are scheduled to return to action Tuesday when they host Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. They head to Kentucky for a three-game series starting Thursday at 7 p.m.