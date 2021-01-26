With a flair for the dramatic, Science Hill’s Jamie Beck delivered in the largest moment Tuesday night at the Region 1 wrestling duals at the original Topper Palace.
As the Hilltoppers trailed rival Dobyns-Bennett in the final match at 138 pounds, Beck needed to either pin the Indians’ Drew Vetter or score a technical fall for a team victory. Beck came through with a 21-6 technical fall just 34 seconds before the match’s time limit for a 32-30 team victory.
Tackling the pressure head on, Beck led 11-2 entering the third period.
“I was thinking I had to do it for my team,” Beck said. “I went out there and knew what the team needed. I was thinking I couldn’t settle for the major (decision). I had to end this match early. I couldn’t stop. I had to keep going.”
The Hilltoppers earned the right to host a sectional match on Friday, while Dobyns-Bennett will go on the road against opponents to be determined Thursday.
Science Hill trailed 24-6 early, but they were determined to come through and prove that a 39-30 victory last Friday over the then-No. 4 ranked Indians for the district title wasn’t a fluke. Henry Hance at 160 and Perry Tate at 195 came through with a pair of 2-1 decisions.
The Hilltoppers really got on a roll with heavyweight Keimel Redford’s pin of Dobyns-Bennett’s Eseka Kipimo. Stiles Miller at 106 and Riley Strode at 113 followed with pins and suddenly the Hilltoppers were back in it.
Jake Dempsey earned a 5-1 decision over the tough Cannon Mullins at 126 before D-B moved back ahead with Brennan Watkins’ 10-6 decision over Javelle Gillespie at 132.
It set the stage for the dramatic ending.
“I couldn’t be prouder. We got backed up in our semifinal match against Morristown East and 2-3 starters got hurt,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “We had a come-to-reality meeting before this match. Nobody in this gym thought we could beat them twice in five days. We’re nicked up and hurt, but people don’t give these kids enough credit for their guts. They care about each other and put the team first before themselves. It puts us in a good position.”
Eli Whitley scored a tough 9-7 decision over James Miller at 145 to start Dobyns-Bennett’s early run. Jackson Hurst (152), Clint Morrisette (170) and Garrett Crowder (220) won by pinfall, while Tre Morrisette won at 182 by forfeit. Gavin Armstrong won by decision over Hayden Bodo for the other Dobyns-Bennett points.
“I’m proud of our guys. We have two very good teams, two solid representations from Region 1,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Wesley Idlette said. “There were a lot of hard-fought matches and I’m proud of the way we wrestled.
“We’re looking forward to wrestling our opponent from Region 2 and hopefully we will make it among the top-eight teams in the state.”