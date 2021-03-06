KNOXVILLE — Bearden showed why it’s considered one of the favorites to win the Class AAA girls state basketball championship this season by thumping Science Hill in Saturday’s sectional game.
Nicknamed the Lady Bulldogs, they were more like Lady Buzzsaws in a 67-38 romp over the Lady ’Toppers.
Playing in the friendly confines of its own gym, Bearden (30-1) was up 46-16 by halftime and 61-23 after three quarters.
It was the end of the season for the young Science Hill squad, who made the sectional round despite not having a senior on the roster.
However, the Lady ’Toppers (20-12) found themselves overmatched against a Bearden team with a decided height advantage.
“They have a chance to win it all. They’re experienced, big and have great guard play,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “It was a great season. Most people didn’t think we would be in this game. It hurts right now, but I’m proud of our kids.
“If we do the things in the offseason we need to, we will be back in this game next year.”
Despite getting in early foul trouble, Jasmin Myers paced the Lady ’Toppers with 11 points. Nae Marion was right behind her with 10 points, followed by Kathryne Patton with eight.
It was a measure of revenge for Bearden, which lost 49-47 to Science Hill in the 2020 sectional round. The Bulldogs also feature a young team with only one senior, Zneyah McLaughlin, in the starting lineup.
However, their size, combined with a pair of sharp-shooting guards, made it a difficult matchup for Science Hill.
Point guard Emily Gonzalez led the way with 18 points, while Jennifer Sullivan totaled 14. Inside, the tandem of 6-foot-1 Maddie Brillhart and 6-3 Avery Treadwell scored 12 and nine points, respectively.
Also key for Coach Justin Underwood’s team was a fast start. They pulled ahead 20-6 by the end of the first quarter.
“We knew they were a young group, but a talented and dangerous group — so we needed to start well,” Underwood said. “I felt once we got rolling, we were rolling in the right direction. We started sharing the basketball and were able to make a lot of shots out of that.
“We’re going to take tonight and celebrate because of the expectations we had to get here. We’re going to try to go down there (to the state tournament) and make some noise.”
Bearden will face Hardin County in the first round of the TSSAA state tournament on Thursday.
For the Lady ’Toppers, they exceeded preseason expectations as well as a slow start to the season. After losing their first four games, they turned it around to win Big Seven Conference and District 1-AAA titles and make to the sectional round.
“Our kids are disappointed, but it’s been a really good season,” Whaley said. “We went from 0-4 to 6-9 to 20-12. They’re fantastic to coach and they should be proud of what they’ve done.
“They’ve got a chance to be a really good team next year, but it depends what we do in the offseason. I told them it’s up to them whether we want to be good or want to be great.”