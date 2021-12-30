BRISTOL — Sometimes it's hard to get fired up for the early morning games at the Arby’s Classic basketball tournament.
That was not the case on Thursday for Bearden, however, as it thumped Union 77-49. The Bulldogs advanced to Friday’s sixth-place game against rival Knox Catholic at 1 p.m.
Bearden lit up Viking Hall to start the losers' bracket contest, going up 19-4 at the end of the first, and Union was never able to recover.
“The key is having some seniors. These games are not the ones we wanted to be in, but a lot of it is energy,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said. “I liked our start to the game today with a slightly different lineup.
“They started off a little slow and we came out shooting it.”
Jake Poole netted a game-high 28 points for Bearden. Hayden Moseley stepped up as well for the Bulldogs, tallying 17. Walker Kyle also pitched in 12.
The Bulldogs lost usual leading scorer Elijah Bredwood in the second quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
However, the other Bulldogs stepped up in a big way after their comrade went down.
“We just all had to step up because Elijah is obviously one of our best players,” Poole said. “We hate to see him get hurt in this tournament since we play Friday.
“It’s tough to get up for these games because — not going to lie — some of us have gone to bed a little late. We just get warm and get ready to play.”
The Bears struggled to find any sort of a groove on either offense or defense. Union turned the ball over 20 times and yielded 53.3% shooting by the ’Dawgs.
Bradley Bunch had a productive game for the Bears, netting 23 points while Malachi Jenkins chalked up 15 points and nine rebounds.
“You can’t recover against them after a bad start,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “After the start, I knew it was going to be tough to fight back to get even. We did for the most part, but we had some lapses.
“In games against teams that we normally play, we can do a lot of things. We couldn’t do that against (Bearden).”
Added Parrott: “You come to these tournaments because you want to get exposed to talent and find out about your weaknesses. I’ve always said a weak schedule and a record are fool’s gold at the end of the year.”
Knox Catholic 82, Tennessee High 41
The Irish got off to a hot start and would not be denied against the host Vikings.
You could tell it was Catholic’s day from the end of the first quarter on as junior Blue Cain hit a turnaround 3-pointer as the horn sounded. Cain had a team-high 17 points.
B.J. Edwards, a Tennessee signee and Johnson City native, netted 14 while Presley Patterson contributed 12.
The Irish shot 55.7% for the contest and turned Tennessee High over 21 times.
Brandon Dufore and Luke Cottrill each had 10 points to lead the Vikings.
Catholic moves into Friday’s sixth-place game against Bearden.
Dr. Phillips (Fla.) 64, Dorman (S.C.) 58, OT
Down 13 points in the third quarter, the Panthers did not flinch.
Dr. Phillips rallied to tie the game at the end of regulation after Jackson Slater was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with one-tenth of a second left.
He calmly sank all three free throws and that momentum carried over into the extra period.
“I knew that we needed a 3-pointer to tie the game and give us a chance in overtime,” Slater said. “I buckled down and knew I had to hit them. I focused in, did everything my coaches taught me and hit them all.
“We had to work on being more together as a team. We were already good as a team, but we needed that connecting piece. That loss (Wednesday night to Greeneville) was more of a head shift for us.”
Denzel Aberdeen led the way for Dr. Phillips with 15 points while Jordan Tillery (14), Slater (11) and Ernest Udeh (12) all finished in double figures.
Udeh, a Kansas signee, also grabbed nine rebounds.
Dorman was led by Jordan Surratt’s 20 points and Noah Clowney with 10, but the Cavaliers had a hard time getting anything going in the overtime, scoring only four points.
Dr. Phillips advanced to Friday’s fifth-place game. Dorman was eliminated.
Jonesboro (Ark.) 66, Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 50
The Golden Hurricanes dominated from the outset, jumping out to the early lead and never relinquishing it.
Jesse Washington led the way for Jonesboro with 17 points while Deion Buford-Washington had 13 and Isaac Harrell finished with 12.
The Crusaders had a rough time getting much of anything going against the hard-nosed defense of Jonesboro, shooting only 34.8% from the field.
Karter Knox led the way for Tampa Catholic with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds.
Jonesboro advances to play Dr. Phillips (Fla.) in the fifth-place game on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Tampa Catholic is eliminated.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Slam Dunk Contest
Riley Kugel of Dr. Phillips (Fla.) won a rousing rendition of the slam dunk contest to start the evening session.
After the three-man final, Kugel and Berkmar’s Ahmed Soumahoro went to a dunk-off in which Kugel won with a classic Michael Jordan-esque jam — where he took off from the free-throw line.
It was one of the better dunk contests of recent memory highlighted by Soumahoro’s slam over 6-foot-10 teammate Malique Ewin in the first round of the finals and a slam by Kugel between his legs off of one bounce that started behind the backboard.
The other contest participants were Hayden Moseley (Bearden), Quion Williams (Jonesboro), Phillip Tillman (Jonesboro), Cole Hooven (Volunteer) and Antoine “Bo” Hurns (Berkmar).