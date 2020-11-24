BLUFF CITY — A bucket and an ensuing steal sealed a tough defensive win for the Bearden boys basketball team over Science Hill 45-38 on Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome at the sixth annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.
“This was one of those games where it was going to come down to who made a play or two at the end,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said. “That game was really won when they scored only 11 points in the second (half).”
Walker Kyle scored on an up-and-under move with under a minute to go, then intercepted a Hilltopper pass on the other end of the court. He would finish with nine points.
A.J. Pruitt led Bearden’s attack with 16 points.
The ’Toppers struggled mightily in the second half, scoring only 11 points and making only one 3-pointer.
Keynan Cutlip led Science Hill with nine points.
“We held them to 38 points and I can’t be upset with our defensive effort,” Parrott said. “Even though we had trouble with (Amare Redd) on the glass, I felt like we did just enough to grind that one out.”
Dobyns-Bennett 67 Sullivan East 66
The Indians had their fair share of highs and lows. But thanks to the heroics of sophomore Brady Stump, the Tribe was able to pull out a close win.
Stump, who finished with eight points, hit a running shot going to his right with 1:31 left to play and gave D-B a 63-61 advantage.
“Brady is a special player,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “He’s going to find a way to be effective. He is absolutely not afraid of the big shot. When you least expect it, he’s going to show up.”
D-B had spurted out to a quick 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Dylan Bartley rallied the Patriots to give them as much as a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of our effort to come out and attack on the offensive end,” Poore said.
Bartley would finish his night with a game-high 32 points. No one else scored in double figures for East.
Jack Browder led the offensive track for the Tribe with 22 points. Malachi Hale contributed 12 and Jonavan Gillespie threw in 14.
D-B was 0-for-15 from beyond the 3-point line.
GIRLS
South Greene 51, Dobyns-Bennett 43
The Lady Indians started off slow, but got back in the game thanks to some good defense. Ultimately, the Lady Rebels were able to make enough shots down the stretch to seal the game.
“We can’t show up not ready to play,” Indians coach Bill Francis said. “I told them on the way here that we were not ready to play. We started flat and fortunately I have tough kids that were able to battle through it.”
Jabrea Johnson finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Indians.
Kiley Collins led South Greene with 15 points and Amelia Mullins threw in 14. Haley Kells finished with 11 for the Lady Rebels.
The Lady Indians entered the fourth quarter down only three (34-31), but South Greene responded with a quick 5-0 spurt to start and never looked back.