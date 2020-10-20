KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver was a believer after seeing the Bearden girls soccer team in person.
The Lady Bulldogs were relentless in taking a 9-0 win over Weaver’s Lady Indians in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Turner-Allender Field. With the win, Bearden will host Science Hill for the Region 1-AAA championship on Thursday.
Bearden (18-1) raced to a 5-0 halftime advantage with an 18-2 shot advantage. They kept on the pressure in the second half, ending the match in the 67th minute on an Andrea Adkins goal.
“That was the fastest, most physical team we’ve ever faced,” Weaver said. “I would not put it past them to go all the way. They play so fast and then we came in a little tight and gave up two quick goals. It doesn’t matter the scoreboard, I’ve got great young ladies who play with great effort.”
Zneyah McLaughlin had the hat trick with three goals and an assist to lead the Lady Bulldogs, while Brinley Murphy had a goal and two assists. Other players to score for Bearden were: Alayna Corbitt, Janie Lewis, Sarah Altshuler, Jordan Hellman and Adkins. Becca Roth and Anna Biechler each had two assists.
It was a milestone night for Ryan Radcliffe, who collected his 100th win as the Bulldogs' coach. He was glad to see the performance after Bearden missed several opportunities to score in the District 2-AAA tournament.
“We are trying to find our stride,” Radcliffe said. “I didn’t think we played great games last week. We had to go back to square one and focus more on ourselves. It was cleaner and our mentality was in a good place. We talked about the games that get us to (the state tournament in) Murfreesboro and this was one of the goals.”
The Lady Indians finished the season 13-5, spelling the end of high school careers for 13 seniors — Alivia Watts, Emma True, Kinzee Mounger, Maddie France, Emily Cai, Annabeth Parker, Taylor Rigsby, Tayla Holt, Anna Kate Breeding, Blaire Barrett, Emilee Lane, Grace Schmidt and Caitlyn Wallace.
“We’ve had a really good season. Our only losses were to Bearden, Science Hill and Greeneville,” Weaver said. “I’m proud of every one of them, especially the 13 seniors. We’re going to miss them terribly bad.”
Seymour 2, Sullivan Central 1
SEYMOUR — The Lady Cougars lost in the most heartbreaking fashion when the Lady Eagles scored with 18 seconds left in regulation of the Region 1-AA semifinal.
Lauren Hilton scored Central's goal in the 39th minute off an Emme Fox assist as the game was tied 1-1 at the half. Goalkeeper Jaelyn West came up with nine saves.
With the consolidation of schools set for 2021, it was the last girls soccer match in Sullivan Central history.
"It was a hard-fought, emotional game with it being the last game of our program," Central coach Emily Robinette said. "I was so proud of how hard the girls played. It's been an honor to coach these girls and to coach in this program. Even though we lost, it was probably the best game we've played since I've been here."
Alcoa 6, University High 1
ALCOA — Bonnie Lauderback and McKinna Murr each scored two goals as the Lady Tornadoes tore through the Lady Bucs in the Region 1-A semifinal.
After Murr scored in the opening minute, Kaleea Scales added a second goal for Alcoa. Lauderback soon added another score as Shelby Knight assisted on all three goals. Knight scored a goal of her own in the second half.
Blake Johnson converted off a free kick in the 67th minute for University High. Breeze Ryan had a busy night in goal with multiple saves.
“We were a little shell-shocked in the first half,” University High coach Ryann Williams said. “The second half, we got it back together and did a better job with our spacing. I’m pleased with our effort and how we played them 1-1 in the second half.”