KNOXVILLE — Science Hill was right there, down six points heading into the fourth quarter.
But the problem with playing Bearden is the Lady Bulldogs can strike from so many places.
Maddie Brillhart knocked down a pair of big threes early in the fourth quarter and Bearden ran away for a 65-52 victory in a Class 4A sectional contest at the Bulldogs’ gym Saturday night.
It was a season-ending loss for the Lady Hilltoppers, who finished with a mark of 19-13.
“We got into the fourth quarter and gave ourselves a chance,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “That’s all you can ask for. Brillhart hit two big shots and that’s what seniors are going to do.
“(The Lady Bulldogs) are going to have a chance to win it all. And it’s like I told our kids, that’s how close we are to being at that level. Just a great effort from our kids.”
Bearden, 32-3 and undefeated against Tennessee public schools, moved into the state tournament, which begins Wednesday in Murfreesboro.
THE BIGGEST ISSUE
Science Hill had no answer for Bearden’s 6-foot-3 center, Avery Treadwell. Foul trouble took Kat Patton out of the equation, and Jennifer Sullivan spent most of the evening feeding Treadwell lob passes.
When it was over, Treadwell had totaled 32 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists. Sullivan had 13 points and racked up 10 assists.
“There wasn’t anything you could do,” Whaley said. “We tried to double her, but if you double them they kick it out to the shooters. We did everything we could. We tried to press them and make them turn it over.”
Also for Bearden, Emily Gonzalez added six points and six assists.
FIGHTING BACK
Things weren’t out of reach at halftime as Science Hill trailed only 29-20.
And despite falling behind 40-25 in the third quarter, Science Hill still had something left in the tank. The Lady Hilltoppers closed the third quarter with an impressive 11-2 run to move within shouting distance.
A big part of Science Hill’s strong showing was a superb effort from Kijanae Marion. She totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
“The things she did tonight were fantastic,” Whaley said. “She played her tail off.”
Amaya Redd had seven points and six rebounds. Lexi Green totaled eight points while Kaylee Oler added five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Kierra Whitney had six points, four rebounds and two assists. Colleen Coughlin had six points and three assists.
OVERVIEW OF THE SEASON
Whaley said his team was resilient this year.
“We were 9-8, 0-2 in the league, and people were kind of doubting us,” Whaley said. “To their credit they went to work and played hard. It has been one of the easiest groups to coach.
“And I told them their legacy is secure. This group of seniors went to four straight sectionals, two state tournaments, won four district titles, and won two region titles. It has been a blessing to coach them. I’m glad they brought me along for the ride.”