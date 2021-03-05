The truth is: Science Hill faces an enormous task in Saturday’s sectional round.
Not only do the Lady Hilltoppers have to travel to Knoxville and play in an unfamiliar gym against the No. 2-ranked team in the state, they will also face a Bearden squad that has ample reason for revenge.
Science Hill visits the Lady Bulldogs in a Class AAA sectional basketball contest Saturday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
In a Class A sectional contest, Cloudland travels to play Oneida.
The winners go to Murfreesboro while the losers see their season end.
The latter was the fate of Bearden last year despite leading Science Hill by nine points on three different occasions in the fourth quarter — and the Bulldogs still led by four with 35 seconds left in the game. But Science Hill won in its home gym, 49-47.
Alasia Smith made play after play in the game’s final minutes and basically willed the Lady Hilltoppers to victory. Smith has graduated — she is the third-leading scorer at Gardner-Webb and was named Big South Freshman of the Year on Friday — as has Bearden star Jakhyia Davis, who scored 21 points for ETSU in Thursday’s Southern Conference tournament upset of Samford.
But while Science Hill went into rebuilding mode — at least early in the season with nine losses in its first 15 games — Bearden didn’t seem to miss a beat. The Lady Bulldogs enter with a record of 29-1.
“Bearden is really good,” said Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley. “They’ve been ranked first or second in the polls all season. They have size, good guard play, shooters, and they are well coached. They are one of the favorites to win the gold ball.”
The Hilltoppers (20-11) are seeking their third straight trip to the state tournament, and their sixth in the last 10 years. But they haven’t gotten there by winning a road sectional game since 1985. Science Hill is traveling because of a 47-38 loss to Sevier County in the Region 1-AAA championship Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs earned home-court advantage by holding off determined Maryville by a score of 57-51 in the 2-AAA final. Bearden seeks its fourth state appearance in the last eight years. Over the last three seasons Bearden has a record of 85-9, but hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2018.
The Lady Bulldogs’ only loss this season came against Class AA sectional qualifier Alcoa. Bearden beat Alcoa 54-42 on Dec. 12, but after a 24-day layoff they played the Lady Tornadoes again and lost, 47-45.
It’s a loss that proves Bearden isn’t unbeatable, but Whaley said, “That loss most likely helped them more than it hurt.”
Science Hill ripped off 14 wins in 15 games prior to the loss to Sevier County. The senior-less team is led by Nae Marion, Jasmin Myers and Kat Patton.
Bearden counters with standouts Zneyah McLaughlin, Avery Treadwell and Jennifer Sullivan, who had 21 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Maryville. McLaughlin had 16 while Maddie Brillhart totaled 11.
“We have to limit turnovers and keep them off the boards,” said Whaley. “And we will have to play our best game.”
CLOUDLAND (20-6) AT ONEIDA (23-6)
The trip isn’t short or easy, but at least the Lady Highlanders know the routine.
Oneida’s Chelsea Newport made a stick-back bucket with 0.1 left on the clock to send the Lady Indians to Murfreesboro with a 43-41 win over Cloudland in last year’s sectional round.
This year Oneida has won 15 straight games, including a 59-51 decision over previously unbeaten Tellico Plains in the Region 2-A title game.
Key players for the Lady Indians include sophomore guard Kelsey Pike, Gracie Martin, Katelyn Stiltner and Jacey Manis.
“They have a good scoring team that is led by the point guard (Pike),” Cloudland head coach Matt Birchfield said. “They play hard and physical on defense.”
Cloudland recently defeated a Cosby team that beat Oneida by double digits in the season opener.
“That helps our kids’ confidence along with the fact we played last year at Oneida,” Birchfield said. “We must play great defense, win the boards and shoot better.”
Cloudland is led by Jasmine Birchfield and Mandy Benfield.