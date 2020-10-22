KNOXVILLE — Sophia Youngman’s goal in the 36th minute gave Science Hill hope in Thursday’s Region 1-AAA girls’ soccer final.
However, Bearden quickly ended the Lady Hilltoppers’ chances with two goals in the first six minutes of the second half on its way to a 4-1 victory at Turner-Allender Field.
“They had two absolutely cracking goals and you have to give it to them,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “Those were great goals. They had the better of the play and the ball a lot more than we did, but we didn’t give up.”
The Lady Bulldogs (19-1) had taken command with two goals in the first 11 minutes. Brinley Murphy scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Zneyah McLaughlin. Four minutes later, Murphy assisted on a goal by Becca Roth for a 2-0 lead.
By the end of the half, Bearden had a 10-1 shots on goal advantage. But Youngman made Science Hill’s lone opportunity count with a strong boot that got past Bearden goalkeeper Peyton Huber to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the intermission.
In the meantime, Strickland made some defensive adjustments, notably having Meggie Powell mark Murphy late in the first half and putting freshman goalkeeper Cayden Norris in position to make some spectacular saves.
There was barely time to make any adjustment in the second half as Bearden scored on Janie Lewis’ thunderous kick just 25 seconds in. The lead was soon 4-1 with McLaughlin’s goal off a cross from Roth in the 46th minute.
Much like football, basketball and other sports, Bearden coach Ryan Radcliffe made a halftime speech emphasizing the first few minutes of the second half.
“They always say the notorious 2-0 lead. They got a goal and I was just waiting for the timer to go down at halftime,” Radcliffe said. “You could feel them putting the pressure on. I told the girls that the game was going to be won in the next 10 (minutes).
“I told them if we put them back on their heels, it would come out in our favor, but if we came out in a defensive mindset, then it was going to be a long game to get through. Luckily, our senior captain stepped up and put it away.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who had lost to Science Hill in two of the last three Region 1 finals, kept the action on their side of the field the vast majority of the contest and ended with a 23-4 shot advantage. However, the Lady ’Toppers (15-3-1) made the most of their opportunities with quality shots — two by Youngman and two by Megan Burleson.
“We had a couple of chances, but that’s how the ball bounces sometimes,” Strickland said. “One of the things we talked about is, it’s not going to be a game where you have 15-20 shots. The quality of the shots we have, they need to be on. You saw with the first goal, one shot, one goal.
“We live for another day, will go back and regroup. We’re still in good shape. That’s a very good team who we hopefully see again in Murfreesboro.”
NEXT UP
Science Hill will go on the road to face Maryville in Saturday’s sectional round with a state tournament berth in Murfreesboro on the line. The Lady Rebels were 1-0 winners over Farragut in the Region 2-AAA final.