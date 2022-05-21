KNOXVILLE — Science Hill hung tough for two-thirds of Saturday’s Class AAA soccer sectional at Bearden, but the Bulldogs were simply too good and too deep in the end.
With two second-half goals over a 68-second span, the Bulldogs powered their way to a 4-1 win over the Hilltoppers.
After losing to Houston 2-1 in last season’s state championship match, Bearden will try to recapture its position atop the Class AAA soccer ranks in next week’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.
The Bulldogs (18-1-3) struck first with a corner kick by Julian Strickland, setting up a score by Rudy Dardon at the 35:29 mark. Only a minute later, the ’Toppers (13-8-2) responded as Harper Jennings scored a header off a perfectly placed cross by Hayden Forrester.
“I thought we outplayed them a long time in the first half,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “They scored the goal, but we came right back and tied it up. Harper’s finish was magnificent. It was a great cross that Hayden sent and what a finish it was. He had the desire to get on the end of that and it inspired us.”
The record-setting Luke Nordin put Bearden ahead with 10 minutes left in the half. Cole Hutchinson assisted on the goal for a 2-1 halftime lead. It was Nordin’s 33rd goal of the season to tie a school record set by Gabe Alvarez, star of the Bulldogs’ 2016 state championship team.
Bearden pulled firmly in command with 15 minutes to go in the contest. Cooper Cross scored a header off an assist from Jack Raulston. A minute and eight seconds later, Max Ewing added the final score with Strickland coming up with his second assist.
Controlling the ball most of the second half, the Bulldogs ended with a 22-6 shot advantage with 14-3 shots on goal.
“We talked before the game how a 6 o’clock kickoff was going to be hot,” Bearden coach Ryan Radcliffe said. “We talked about being able to use our depth and sub in some fresh legs to keep the momentum up. You saw that in the second half although I thought they battled as hard as they could. A credit to Science Hill, I thought that was a team that could have definitely been in Murfreesboro.”
After a rough start to the season, it ended up a good campaign for the Hilltoppers — highlighted by their District 1-AAA championship.
“It took some time to jell, but we came together at the right time,” Kind said. “They worked their socks off and how they came together was remarkable. Bearden hit a couple of great shots and you just have to applaud them. But our boys didn’t quit and were there to the bitter end.”