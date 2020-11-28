BLUFF CITY — Bearden got off to a fast start and claimed a 59-43 win over host Sullivan East in Saturday evening’s sixth annual Food City Classic boys basketball tournament activity inside the Dyer Dome.
Tournament MVP A.J. Pruitt scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting and helped direct a Bulldogs offense that was guilty of only 10 turnovers.
Bearden was declared co-champions along with Dobyns-Bennett after finishing with an unblemished record of 4-0.
“Our goal was to run (East) off the arc and make things harder for them,” Bearden coach Jeremy Parrott said. “A.J. Has got to do that for us every night. He’s our captain and he’s played a lot of games as a Bulldog. He’s getting his turn as a senior. When he’s playing off two feet and playing controlled, I think he’s as good as anybody around.”
Fellow all-tournament team member Elijah Bredwood finished with 13 points. Bearden overall shot 24-for-42 on the night and held Sullivan East to 14-for-39 from the field.
The Patriots were a woeful 4-for-20 from beyond the arc. Dylan Bartley led East with 12 points, but was only 3-for-15 from the field.
Braden Standbridge also scored in double figures for East, netting 10 points.
The Patriots had frustrations all evening with the Bearden defense, committing 12 turnovers and getting called for three technical fouls.
“We were telling our guys from scouting them to make sure to keep our heads off the ball,” Parrott said. “They asserted their physical presence on the ball, but still kept our heads off the ball when those battles started.
“We came to this tournament because my good friend John Dyer asked me to come. I think a lot of him and he’s the reason we came. We know we’re going to get some great games and they’re always great hosts.”
GIRLS
Grainger 54, Sullivan East 45
The Lady Grizzlies took an early lead and even though Sullivan East got close at times, it could never quite get over the hump.
Tournament MVP Tori Rutherford tallied 13 points for Grainger, but it was Lauren Longmire who stepped up in the clutch, finishing with 15.
Grainger was the undisputed champion, finishing the event with a 4-0 mark.
Riley Nelson had a game-high 18 points for the Lady Patriots. East struggled to shoot the ball all night from the outside, netting only one 3-pointer by Emma Aubrey early on. Hayley Grubb also finished in double-figures with 10.
Science Hill 56, Sullivan Central 33
The Lady Hilltoppers carried momentum from Friday night’s win over Sullivan East into an even bigger win over the Lady Cougars.
After only leading by three at the end of the first, Science Hill opened up a 13-point advantage thanks to the sharpshooting of Colleen Coughlin and Jasmin Myers.
Coughlin finished her afternoon with 12 points, all on four made 3-pointers. Myers had a game-high 14.
Central struggled mightily from the second quarter on, amassing 16 turnovers and only shooting 8-for-30.
Allison Lambert led Sullivan Central with 10 points while Rachel Niebruegge tallied nine.
Cloudland 34, South Greene 29
The Lady Highlanders defense stepped up in a big way in the second half, holding South Greene to only nine points.
“It’s a big win for us and it’s a big rival,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “For our kids to step up being down seven points early is big. It’s a good early season game to get ready for upcoming games.”
Cloudland got eight big points each from Jasmine and Leah Birchfield.
Even though they are in different classifications, Cloudland and South Greene know each other and play similar styles — relying heavily on defense and timely 3-pointers.
“Every kid came in and gave us great minutes,” Birchfield said. “Gracie hit a big 3-pointer and then Jasmine made a big three-point play close to the end that really sealed it.
“South Greene is a good ball club and we need that type of competition this early.”