BRISTOL — Spencer Bayston held off defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson to win Saturday night’s Sprint Car feature at the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.
Ricky Weiss won the Late Model portion of the event later in the evening.
Bayston, considered a rookie despite winning two races last season, led flag-to-flag over the 25-lap race in his black No. 5 machine.
Operating the white No. 57, Larson challenged him early in the race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s high banks before Bayston got away. A late caution bunched the field back up. On the restart, Larson dove low and took the lead for a moment. Bayston got back around Larson by going to the high side of the track.
“All the respect to Mr. Larson. He didn’t have to give me a lane,” Bayston said. “I know him really well and he’s the type of guy who knows me as a driver. I was fully committed to the outside. I was really glad he was next to me.
“On the restart, I could have tried to run down the track and protect, but my car was better around the top. Kyle was able to get some big runs on me, but I was able to get the momentum off the top.”
Larson had a chance to force Bayston even higher on the track, but didn’t feel the risk was worth it.
“I threw a slider in (turn) 1 on the restart, thought I had him cleared in 3, but I left him a little room up top,” Larson said. “He had to make a decision to either squeeze around me or back off. I didn’t want to squeeze him into the fence.
“He got around me and chopped me down the frontstretch and in turn 1 and won the race. Without that caution, it wouldn’t have been a race. I got fortunate, but didn’t get the job done. Still, it was a good weekend for the 57 car.”
Logan Schuchart, the Friday night winner, finished third in his bid for a sweep. Rico Abreu was fourth with 2021 Bristol winner David Gravel rounding out the top five.
Bayston was the one celebrating this time around, made sweeter to hold off Larson for the victory.
“It’s incredible just to think about the races I watched as a kid,” Bayston said. “I was a Jeff Gordon fan, a Tony Stewart fan. To get to race at this great colosseum and to come out here and compete is cool. To win at Bristol Motor Speedway and get our first win of the season with the Outlaws, this is the biggest win of my career.”
LATE MODELS
Weiss, a Canadian driver now living in Cookeville, started from the pole. He was passed by Chris Madden on lap 11, but took the lead back two laps later and his black No. 7 stayed out front the rest of the 30-lap race.
“I had a pretty good lead and he was closing the gap,” Weiss said. “When Madden got by me, I thought he was really good because he started sixth. He passed me on the bottom and moved up half a lane. I would have typically followed him, but we were able turn a little more. He showed me the fast lane. I love racing against him. I learn a lot. He’s a great teacher.”
Jonathan Davenport, the winner of Friday’s Late Model feature, got past Madden to finish second. Madden held on to finish third. Kyle Bronson and Larson rounded out the top five.
“We performed better the longer the race went,” Davenport said. “We didn’t fire off and get a good start. We were in fourth and stuck in so much dirty air. We were really loose, then the car came to me and I was able to move my line around a little. Ricky did a good job. He’s led three or four of these races here. Congratulations to him and not a bad night for us to come home with another top two.”
Newport driver Jimmy Owens was the best of the East Tennessee contingent. The four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion finished 10th in his No. 20 machine. Vic Hill, the promoter at Volunteer Speedway and noted engine builder from Morristown, finished 19th in the 20-car field.
Scott Bloomquist, the Mooresburg driver with more than 600 feature wins, was to start fourth in the race. However, he wasn’t able to run the feature event after smoke came from his motor after his heat race.
QUALIFYING AND HEATS
Abreu set fast time in qualifying for the Sprint Cars. His No. 24 car toured the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” in 13.517 seconds at 140.090 mph. Bayston recorded the second quickest lap at 13.603 seconds at 139.204 mph. Kerry Madsen was third fastest at 13.609 seconds.
Weiss led Late Model qualifying for a second straight day. He turned a lap of 15.193 seconds at 124.636 mph. Davenport was second at 15.385 seconds (123.080 mph). Bloomquist was third with a 15.412-second showing at 123.080 mph.
Abreu, Bayston and Madsen won the Sprint Car heats. Weiss, Davenport and Chris Madden were the Late Model heat winners.
This concludes the dirt-track racing on BMS for 2022. The track will return to concrete for its second NASCAR weekend in September.