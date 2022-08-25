Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone

Gate City's Makayla Bays sends the ball past the block attempt of Daniel Boone's Ashlyn Seymore in Thursday's constest at Gate City. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS

GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday.

Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video