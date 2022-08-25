Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net Kevin Mays Author email Aug 25, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gate City's Makayla Bays sends the ball past the block attempt of Daniel Boone's Ashlyn Seymore in Thursday's constest at Gate City. P. KEVIN MAYS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday.Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.“We’ve been on that,” Reed said of Bays' attack-at-the-net style of play. “We were like ‘swing.’ She can put the ball down and she needs to be hitting with authority and I think we saw that tonight.” Bays got some help at the net from Lexi Ervin, who finished with 13 kills and Rylee Hall, who had 10 kills and two blocks for the Lady Devils (1-1).Gate City’s attack at the net kept Boone (4-5) back on its heels for most of the match.“That’s what we want to do,” Reed said. “You’ve got to swing at your opponents. She and Lexi did a good job on the outside of doing that tonight.”Peyton Taylor finished the match with 44 assists and three blocks for Gate City, while libero Rylee Blevins led the defensive game with 10 digs.TEAMWORKBays said the win was a result of teamwork and being fired up for the Lady Devils’ home opener. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports “We knew we wanted to come out our first home game with a lot of energy and we knew we have a lot of fans,” Bays said. “We just wanted to be big on the net.“Our connection with Peyton was amazing tonight. We’ve been working on it in practice and tonight we finally clicked.”OUT OF THE GROOVEBays’ play from the outside made things tough for Boone and took the Lady Trailblazers out of their game, coach Kylie Shearer said.“Obviously, she scored a lot of points on us,” Shearer said. “I think it just defeated us. We didn’t come ready at all. We had no energy, no communication. We just didn’t play our game.”Kyleigh Bacon had 12 kills and 13 digs for Boone, while Addison Dietz had 11 assists and Abbie Huff finished with nine assists and five service aces.Allie Davis added 11 digs for the Lady Trailblazers.UP NEXTBoone is scheduled to host Morristown East on Monday, while Gate City travels to Bristol to face defending Southwest District champion Virginia High on Tuesday.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Makayla Bays Volleyball Gate City Amy Reed Lexi Ervin Kylie Shearer Blue Devils Assist Daniel Boone Sport Kevin Mays Author email Follow Kevin Mays Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR