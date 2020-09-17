Trevor Bayne is making a return to his home track Thursday night.
The Knoxville driver will be driving the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I’m pumped for Bristol. If there was one race on the whole schedule I could pick, it would be the night race at Bristol,” he said. “I went from thinking I might never race there again to racing there Thursday night. I think it’s a place if we don’t have mechanical issues, I think we could have a really good run or even win the race.”
While Bayne burst onto the scene with his win in the 2011 Daytona 500, Bristol was his best track statistically over a NASCAR Cup Series career from 2011-18. He posted four top-12 finishes in nine races with a high of fifth in the 2016 Food City 500.
His first two races with the Niece Motorsports team have resulted in finishes of 27th and 29th, but he pointed out there were mechanical issues in both races. Otherwise, he feels the team can be a contender as Ross Chastain won three races in Niece trucks in 2019.
According to Bayne, his deal came together in five days. It’s a race-by-race deal he’s trying to make the most of. Since he’s been out of racing, he and wife Ashton have been operating a coffee shop in Knoxville. Over the past couple of weeks, he’s been working in the shop early in the week and racing on the weekends.
Bayne, 29, is looking forward to the challenge of racing around Bristol’s high-banked short track.
“Bristol is a physically demanding track and I feel the workload I put myself through with my workouts helps me excel there,” he said. “When it’s 50 laps to go in the race, you see the guy in front of you worn out and starting to make mistakes and you can pressure him into more mistakes. It’s also a mentally demanding race track, especially when we ride the top.”
Over his Cup Series career, Bayne scored five top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in 187 Cup Series starts. He was also a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series with seven poles and 73 top-10 finishes in 152 starts. He won an Xfinity Series pole at Bristol in 2012, running a special paint scheme on his car to honor former University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.
The last two weeks have been an adjustment as the only time he had been behind the wheel of a race car was testing a dirt late model around a local short track.
“It took me longer than I thought it would at Darlington to get adjusted,” he said. “I thought lap 1, I would be tuned in and not missing a beat. But, it took 5-6 laps to get used to the rate of speed again. When you’ve not done it two years, you’ve not gone over 70 miles per hour on the interstate and you jump in a truck and go 180, that’s a big difference.
“There’s no practice and you’re thinking, ‘What am I doing back out here?’ Then, it clicked and I was like, ‘This needs more horsepower.’ I haven’t got to race people hard yet. At Bristol, I hope to be racing people for top-five, top-three or for the win. I feel really good now.”