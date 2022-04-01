WACO, Texas — East Tennessee State started its series-opening game at Baylor on a good note. Then it all went south from there.
David Beam drove in a run with a hot smash off of the third baseman’s glove in the first inning, but the Bears scored five times in the second inning and went on a 15-1 victory over the Bucs in a non-conference baseball game Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The result broke a five-game winning streak for the Bucs, who stepped up in level of competition and fell to 17-6. Baylor won its third game in a row and improved to 14-11.
ETSU committed three early errors, leading to six of Baylor’s first nine runs to be unearned.
Jared McKenzie and Ian Groves had home runs for the Bears.
Baylor, of the Big 12 Conference, got back-to-back doubles from Tre Richardson and McKenzie in the fateful second inning to drive in three of the runs.
Bucs starter Hunter Loyd worked four innings and gave up six runs on eight hits. Because of Ashton King’s throwing error in the first inning, only one of the runs Loyd allowed was earned.
Beam’s RBI single in the first left the bases loaded with two outs but the Bucs couldn’t push any more runs across. They left runners stranded in scoring position in the second and fifth innings as well.
McKenzie provided some fireworks in the sixth inning when his blast off the center-field wall turned into an inside-the-park home run that put the Bears up 8-1. Two of McKenzie’s three home runs have been of the inside-the-park variety.
Groves added a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.
Beam and Noah Webb each had two hits for ETSU.
Jack Pineda went 4 for 5, drove in two runs and scored a pair for Baylor. The Bears touched five ETSU pitchers for 14 hits.
ETSU reliever Ian Asken, a 6-foot-9, 282-pound righty, walked the bases loaded in the eighth before hitting the fourth batter, Richardson, in the head to force in a run. Richardson didn’t appeared to be injured after the ball ricocheted off of his helmet. Jackson McDavid came on and struck out all three batters he faced to end the inning.
The two teams will meet again Saturday at 4 p.m. The series concludes Sunday at 3 p.m.