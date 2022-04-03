logo

WACO, Texas — Bryce Hodge belted two home runs Sunday, but it didn’t translate to victory for East Tennessee State.

Baylor scored sixs run in the first three innings and completed a three-game sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Bucs in a non-conference baseball game.

Hodge’s solo home run in the first inning gave the Bucs their third consecutive 1-0 lead of the series. He added an RBI double in the fifth and another solo homer in the ninth.

Hodge finished 4 for 4 with a walk. The senior first baseman has six homers this season.

By the time the Bucs got their second run on Hodge’s double, Baylor had already scored six times. A four-run third inning chased ETSU starter Landon Smiddy, who was charged with the loss and fell to 1-3. Bucs reliever Matt Bollenbacher worked five innings and held Baylor to two hits and one unearned run.

For the second day in a row, the Bucs outhit the Bears. This time it was 11-8.

ETSU fell to 17-8 while Baylor improved to 15-11.

Harrison Caley and Kyle Nevin each drove in two runs for Baylor. Caley had two hits.

Will Rigney (2-0) was the winning pitcher after holding the Bucs to two runs in six innings.

ETSU has one more non-conference game before the Southern Conference season begins. They play host to Appalachian State on Tuesday before opening the conference schedule Friday at Western Carolina.

