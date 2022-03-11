In a celebration of a remarkable life, legendary Happy Valley coach Roscoe “Charlie” Bayless was remembered Friday night at the basketball gymnasium that bears his team.
Bayless, who tallied well over 900 wins and captured the 1974 Class S state championship during his 60-year coaching career, died Feb. 21 at 98 years old.
A celebration of life Friday was attended by many former players, students and coaches both from Happy Valley and rival schools.
It started with the rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” the song that used to play before the Warriors’ home games. The scoreboard was set at 44-42 — the final score of Happy Valley’s victory over Knox Catholic in the 1974 state championship game.
Bayless was given a 21-gun salute for his military service as a World War II veteran, which included fighting at the Battle of the Bulge and guarding prisoners for the Nuremburg trials.
Grandson Ross Garland, who played for his grandfather’s teams from 1995-98, talked about it being hard to summarize a colorful 98 years in a single remembrance and how the family had been overwhelmed by the outpouring from the community. He also spoke of his grandfather’s 54 years as a Carter County commissioner.
“He was so special with his service to others from his country at the Battle of the Bulge to his family,” Garland said. “Granddad’s kindness made him great. He has always been my No. 1 role model and hero.”
Another grandson, Gabe Goulds, talked about how Bayless stood for toughness, loyalty and commitment, best shown with his 74-year marriage to wife Jane before her death in 2020. A granddaughter, Missy Walker, shared another story of his kindness and respect for others.
Before the service, George Pitts, who won a record seven TSSAA state championships at Science Hill and Brentwood Academy, remembered how Bayless helped him as a young coach. Pitts saw Bayless’ team use the 1-3-1 zone defense to win the 1974 state championship and asked to learn more about it.
“At that time, I was a first-year coach, 25-26 years old. He shared everything with me,” Pitts said. “He was so genuine and caring. In ’74, he didn’t know me from Adam. Over the years, coaching his grandson and having his son-in-law on my staff at Science Hill, we became closer and closer. I feel blessed that I got to spend time with him and get to know him.”
Greg Goulds, the coach’s son-in-law to whom Pitts referred, performed a tribute song about Bayless and his best friend, Buck Van Huss, the legendary Hampton and Dobyns-Bennett coach who retired as the state’s winningest coach before his death in 1990. As East team coaches, Bayless and Van Huss famously coached against a Shaquille O’Neal-led West squad at the 1989 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Some members from Happy Valley’s 1974 state championship team were in attendance as well as hundreds of others whom Bayless coached in football, baseball and golf. The players spanned all the different decades that Bayless coached.
Carroll Buck, who played on Bayless’ first Happy Valley basketball team in 1953, remembered him as a young coach getting out and scrimmaging with the boys. Alex Carroll was the center on the coach’s last Watauga Conference championship team in 2004.
“You felt like coach was going to live forever,” Carroll said. “He always taught us the life lessons of putting the work in and that’s what you will get out of it.”
Sherril Nave, a senior on the 1984 team and now pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church, spoke early in the service and shared memories about the coach.
“I consider him one of the finest men I ever knew,” Nave said. “Coach Bayless was larger than life to us. I loved Coach and I loved Miss Jane.”
Chuck Babb, who took over as Happy Valley head coach after Bayless’ retirement in 2012, recalled him being all business on the court and a prankster off it.
Babb, a senior on the 1993 team and now pastor at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, admired how Bayless survived the Depression and World War II, but came through those tough times with a joyful and giving attitude. It is still seen today through the Charlie and Jane Bayless Scholarship Fund.
“His legacy will never fade away,” Babb said.