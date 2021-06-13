BULLS GAP — Charles Bates captured his second Classic win of the season at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night.
Driving the yellow No. 27, Bates was one of three Johnson City drivers in the top five. He emerged from a battle with Knoxville’s Mark Sise over the first 14 laps. Sise cut a tire after their battle for the lead, leaving Bates out front the rest of the 20-lap feature.
Jimmy Rauhuff finished second with Johnson City drivers Chuck Killian and Jim Canning Jr. taking the third and fourth positions. Sise worked his way to a fifth-place finish.
His victory in the opening race was part of a fast-moving night which saw the five-division program end at 10:25 p.m.
CRATE LATE MODEL
Rusty Ballenger of Sevierville won his fourth Crate Late Model feature of the season, leading flag-to-flag over the 25 laps in his black No. 29 car.
Morristown racer Shannon Emery in the No. 52 owned by Sam Phillips from Colonial Heights, took the runner-up spot. Kentucky driver Brent Cornette, Cory Crittenden and Jacob Owens rounded out the top five. Johnson City’s Tim Maupin posted a seventh-place finish in his white No. 3 machine.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Wayne Rader of Parrottsville remained perfect on the season in the black Pontiac Firebird designed No. 01 car. It was his fourth straight win after a tough challenge mounted by Michael Boyd. Warren McMahan ran third ahead of Kris Pauley and David Bullington in a stout field of cars and drivers for the 20-lap feature.
STREET STOCK
Logan Hickey of Morristown won for a second straight week in the Street Stock division. Tracy Wolfe was second in the 20-lap race followed by Josh Henry, Colby Long and veteran Jon Cook from Jonesborough.
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
Dustin Duncan from Oneida was another wire-to-wire winner, leading all 20 laps of the Front Wheel Drive feature. Jeremy Wyatt powered to a second-place finish with Dewayne Smith, Ray Wyatt and Raymond Fuson taking the other top-five spots.
Volunteer Speedway has another weekly racing program scheduled for Saturday, June 19.