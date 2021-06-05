ROAN MOUNTAIN — Stephen Bassett is the king of the mountain once again.
The Knoxville rider captured the 36th annual Roan Groan road race in dramatic fashion, winning a duel over Miles Hubbard and Richard Arnopol at the finish. It was his third win in the 80-mile road race, which goes from downtown Elizabethton to Carvers Gap and ends with a 7.2-mile uphill climb.
Arnopol, a Colorado rider, had broken away from the pack and built a substantial lead. But thanks to Bassett’s teammate Nate Brown, a Tour de France veteran, leading the pack, they made up more than a two-minute deficit to catch the leader with a less than a kilometer to go.
From there, it worked to Bassett’s strength as a long, tall sprinter. Bassett, a 26-year-old who has been racing in Europe for the past year, finished at 3:34.07, one second ahead of Hubbard with the top-six riders separated literally by six seconds.
“It was a super deep field with talent. We had a lot of strong guys with the break,” said Bassett, who won previous Roan Groan races in 2014 and 2019. “My teammate, Nate, took over the pace on the last climb. He laid it all out there and got it all back. Then, I trusted my sprint. It’s what I’m good at.”
Hubbard, a former Wilkesboro, N.C., resident now living in California, was runner-up to Bassett for a second time. Coming much closer than the 21-second margin in 2019, he was pleased by the effort, but disappointed by not winning.
“It was more exciting than 2019. There was a breakaway and he (Arnopol) almost stuck it,” Hubbard said. “The motos were giving us times and we were down two minutes, a minute and a half, one minute, 30 seconds. We didn’t catch him until half a mile away.
“You always come to a bike race wanting to win, but I can’t be upset with second, a little disappointed, but not upset.”
Arnopol finished third, followed by fellow Boulder, Colorado, resident Matt Jabionski. Zach Gregg, a teammate of Arnopol’s from Richmond, Virginia, finished fifth.
Brown, who began his cycling career on a team founded by Lance Armstrong, was the last rider in the lead pack, finishing at 3:34.13.
HOWDEN WINS WOMEN’S RACE
Florence Howden, a 25-year-old from Mooresville, N.C., won the Women’s Pro 1-2 race by 79 seconds over teammate Sommers Creed. Howden, a native of England who has lived in North Carolina since she was 10, pulled away once the incline got tougher.
Remarkably, it’s only her third year road racing.
“I raced one year as a Cat 4-5 and then as a Cat 3 last year before everything got canceled,” Howden said. “This is my first year as a Cat 2 racer. I came up here and rode the climb, but I had never ridden the whole course before.
“It was a pretty tough course, but when we got to the climb, I just tried to set my own pace, keep it as steady as I could and keep the power on.”
That power proved to be too much for the competition.
Creed, an Athens, Georgia, rider, talked about the teammates breaking away from the pack with Indiana cyclist Sarah Schuetter nearly three minutes behind Howden in third.
“Right as the climb got steep, I stayed on Florence’s wheel,” Creed said. “She set the pace and no one could hang with her. I tried my best to hang with her until I got dropped.”
Debbie Milne, the 51-year-old defending Omnium champion from Greenville, S.C., finished fourth and Hannah Daising, another Georgia rider, rounded out the top five.
FIRST UP THE MOUNTAIN
Chris Gates, a 25-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, who works for a race timing company, had the distinction of first rider up the mountain in winning the 30-mile, Cat 4 race. A self-described flatlander, he did four recon rides of the course and used the Zwift virtual platform to prepare for the race.
He broke away about a half-mile into the climb up Carvers Gap and kept pedaling away.
“We started the climb really hard and everybody was excited to get up that first pitch,” he said. “All of a sudden, I found myself on the front. I started setting a good tempo and looked back and there was a gap. I was like, ‘There’s no reason to slow down now.’ I kicked it and kept pushing until I saw the top of the climb.”
CRITERIUM ON SUNDAY
The Roan Groan was the first part of the Carter County Omnium that also includes Saturday night’s Bank of Tennessee Time Trial and Sunday’s Ballad Health Criterium, which will be held on a half-mile course over downtown Elizabethton.
Races start with the Juniors at 8:20 a.m. and go throughout the day. The Women’s Pro race is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the Men’s Pro 1/2, a 90-mile race, to begin at 3 p.m.