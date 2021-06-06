ELIZABETHTON — Stephen Bassett finished the 2021 Carter County Omnium in style.
The Knoxville cyclist crushed the competition in Sunday’s Ballad Health Criterium to give him a sweep of Roan Groan and overall Omnium titles for a second time.
Next up for Bassett is a chance to compete in the USA Pro Road Nationals in his hometown on June 17-20. He finished second in the national championships in 2019, the other year he won both the Roan Groan and Omnium.
“This was good to prepare, to get a little speed in the legs and get that high-intensity racing,” said Bassett, who has raced in Europe most of the past year. “The European racing is different and so chaotic because you have so much road furniture.”
It was chaotic for much of Sunday’s crit before Bassett was part of a three-rider breakaway. It was smooth sailing once his nearest competitors got tangled up and crashed with four laps to go, leading to Bassett winning by a half-lap over runner-up Will Hardin, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“It’s unfortunate because I know how fast those guys are,” Bassett said. “I was curious how it was going to play out, but when those guys went down, I just rolled it in.”
Florida cyclist Owen Shott finished third, followed by Bassett’s teammate Nate Brown, a Tour de France veteran from Texas, in fourth and Ohio racer Luke Chronister in fifth.
With his Saturday win, Bassett romped to a 74-48 overall Omnium win over Colorado rider Richard Arnopol. Hardin was third with 43 points.
“The terrain here is as mountainous as Colorado, just in a different way,” Arnopol said. “The climbs here are steeper and a lot more tree cover. I grew up coming to Asheville (North Carolina) over the years so I’m familiar with these type of climbs. We don’t get many 35-40 minute climbs here in America. The time trial was fun and the crit was super cool. It was a good weekend.”
WOMEN’S PRO RACE
Debbie Milne, the 51-year-old defending Omnium champion from Greenville, South Carolina, edged Florence Howden and Sommers Creed to win the Women’s Pro criterium.
Milne’s daughter, Caitlin, was part of a four-rider breakaway, but crashed less than two laps from the finish. Milne did not participate in the post-race awards ceremony as she was attending to her daughter, who was taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Howden, who swept both Saturday’s Roan Groan road race and the time trials, scored 70 points to win the overall Omnium. Her teammate, Creed, edged Milne 60-59 for second place overall.
“It was a good weekend, winning the road race and TT. When I saw Debbie bridge to her daughter, I knew I had to go with them,” said Howden, a 25-year-old native of England who has lived in North Carolina since she was 10. “It was hard to bridge, but Sommers helped keep them from the breakaway and we finished second and third. To win the overall title, it feels great.”
LOCAL WINNER
Mitch Bronstetter, a former Daniel Boone High School and Milligan University runner, won the Cat 5 Omnium by a 59-56 margin over Paul O’Donnell of Clarksville. Coleman Churitch of Johnson City finished third and Ben Rowland of Jonesborough was fifth.