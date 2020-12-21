An already challenging high school winter sports season got a reprieve Sunday when it wasn’t shut down by Governor Bill Lee’s executive order despite a limit on gathering size.
The limit of no more than 10 persons in a public place does not apply to high school events, where parents, media and scouts are still allowed to attend if they can maintain six feet of social distance.
“(Lee’s order) didn’t surprise me with the numbers the way they are in Tennessee,” said Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner, who is also a member of the TSSAA legislative council. “But I think it is good we have a baseline to where kids can continue to play. It’s not ideal, but they get to keep playing as long as the team is healthy and not in quarantine.”
The obvious concerns of a growing spread of COVID-19 could impact how the events are handled on a local basis. And Turner said he could envision a situation in the future of no fans being allowed if conditions of the virus worsen.
One thing that will surely be impacted is teams’ schedules when conference play comes more into focus in January. Teams may have a small window of time to get all of their conference games played.
But Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball coach Bill Francis offered a plan that could help. He said teams could play the same opponent on a Monday and Tuesday. Then on Friday and Saturday, the same schedule would be repeated.
“I keep in touch with (former D-B standout) Courtney Whitson at Middle Tennessee State,” Francis said. “I noticed her schedule and they are playing both conference games at one site, on Friday and Saturday. I thought maybe we ought to do something like that.”
Francis said the alternate scheduling would be a possible solution if teams are unable to play for all of January.
“If things flare up after Christmas the way they did after Thanksgiving, you can see what I’m thinking about,” Francis said. “It’s just there are so many different directions. Everybody is doing the best they can do on their own. But because everybody is navigating on their own, it makes it extremely difficult on everyone. There needs to be some sort of consistent direction.”
The biggest benefit of Francis’ scheduling idea would be a limit on the effect of quarantine, Turner said.
“If there is a positive case, it would only impact two teams,” Turner said. “If you played different teams on Monday and Tuesday, you could impact four teams under the 48-hour quarantine window. We could get our conference games played in about three weeks if we had to.”
Of course, postponements because of snow could throw a wrench into those plans.
Some areas of the state have shut down winter sports on their own. Hamilton County and Knox County are two areas that have suspended winter sports until January. Turner said some area school districts have discussed it.
“Nobody I know of has set it in place,” he said.
Turner is still encouraging his basketball coaches to play when they can. Both the Hilltoppers’ boys and girls were scheduled for games against teams in Southwest Virginia on Monday.
But he acknowledged the road ahead appears to have its share of potential hazards.
“Hopefully as the vaccine starts to take effect we will see the numbers going down,” Turner said. “And hopefully by March we can see a light at the end of the tunnel and get spring sports in. Winter sports have gotten some games in. My biggest concern right now is for spring sports. We don’t want to lose two seasons in a row.”
The TSSAA weighed in Monday night, stating “bands, pep bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while (Gov. Lee’s) restrictions remain in place.”
Lee’s restrictions are currently set to expire on Jan. 19.
The TSSAA also went a step further than the governor, saying, “While the Executive Order does not mandate the use of masks, the governor has encouraged masks, and the TSSAA COVID-19 Sports Regulations provision regarding the use of masks remains.”
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Tennessee High landed an impressive list of scholarships as eight athletes made their college choices official last week.
At the top of the list were Jaden Keller and Jack Tickle. Keller signed to play football at Virginia Tech while Tickle chose ETSU to continue his golf career.
Also, Isabella Adkins and Noelia Adkins both chose Tampa to play golf. In baseball, CJ Henley is headed to Belmont Abbey while Mason Johns will play at King University. In softball, Tori Ryan signed with King while Bre Sandefur chose Milligan University.