Basketball conference play will start in earnest soon.
Finally!
Because of reclassification, area leagues are smaller. That means fewer conference games and a later start on the schedule.
So here we are in January and none of the area leagues have a firm foundation for how things are going to go — even though area teams have played as many as 20 overall games.
The only area league that has experienced a true impact game was the Big Five Conference boys. Dobyns-Bennett defeated Science Hill 55-48 on Dec. 17 in a game that was moved up so the Hilltoppers could compete in the Wally Keller Classic in Florida on Jan. 21-22.
Friday is the first night with a heavy league slate. So let’s revisit the area conferences and see what the expectations are, based on how things have gone to date.
BOYS
Big Five Conference
Dobyns-Bennett was the team to beat before the season started and that hasn’t changed.
However, Science Hill has been impressive and it doesn’t look like the Indians have a big margin of error.
Upper Lakes Conference
This looks like a three-horse race between favorite Volunteer, Sullivan East and Elizabethton. The Patriots seem to have the best resume to date.
Three Rivers Conference
Johnson County and South Greene appear to be on a collision course for the top spot. The first meeting is Jan. 14.
Watauga Valley Conference
It’s all about North Greene and Hampton. They meet on Jan. 14.
GIRLS
Big Five Conference
The record speaks for itself, but David Crockett still has to prove it can handle Science Hill.
Upper Lakes Conference
It should be quite a battle between Elizabethton and Sullivan East at the top. They play Friday.
Three Rivers Conference
Happy Valley is off to a good start, but it looks like South Greene is the team to beat.
Watauga Valley Conference
This could be a true three-horse race with Unaka, Cloudland and North Greene in the hunt.
WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS
Science Hill’s Fandetti-Richardson Brawl will take place Saturday at The New Gym with athletes from 56 schools (23 boys and 33 girls) competing.
Included in the mix are four out-of-state schools. It’s a true widespread test with Science Hill the only Northeast Tennessee school on the boys’ side. On the girls’ side, athletes from West Ridge and Greeneville will be among the competitors.
Also on Saturday, at Viking Hall in Bristol, the Brawl in the Hall will be held. The event has 22 schools involved.
BASKETBALL
Boys games of the week
Tuesday
• West Ridge at Volunteer
• Elizabethton at Johnson County
Friday
• Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge
• Sullivan East at Elizabethton
West Ridge will gain more season definition, for good or bad, through a pair of challenging games this week.
Girls games of the week
Tuesday
• West Ridge at Volunteer
Friday
• Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge
• Sullivan East at Elizabethton
What will the Upper Lakes Conference race look like at the top? The Lady Patriots’ visit to Elizabethton should provide that answer.