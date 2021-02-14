February 15 was an important day for high school basketball.
It marked the first steps, for the vast majority of the state, into district tournaments and postseason play. Normally this week would come with some fanfare, but it’s different this time.
As COVID-19 case numbers continue an encouraging trend of decline, hope increases for basketball being able to crown state champions this year.
Last year, 24 girls high school basketball teams reached the state tournament. The quarterfinal round was played in each classification, but twelve semifinalists eventually departed Murfreesboro disheartened — unable to complete the dream chase.
Class AAA
Stone Memorial, Memphis Whitehaven, Lebanon, Arlington
Class AA
Upperman, Westview, Nolensville, Macon County
Class A
Greenfield, Clarkrange, Loretto, Gibson County
Of those 12 teams, eight are ranked in the top 10 this season and could have a chance to get back to Murfreesboro.
It was even worse for the boys, who will have only the brackets to show they earned a spot in an event that never happened.
Class AAA
Memphis Whitehaven, Cleveland, Nashville Hillsboro, Maryville, Murfreesboro Blackman, Mt. Juliet
Oak Ridge, Germantown Houston
Class AA
Nashville Pearl Cohn, Sullivan South, Memphis Wooddale, York Institute, East Nashville, Greeneville, Jackson South Side, Upperman
Class A
Monterey, Booker T. Washington, Hampton, Loretto, Mem. Academy of Health Sciences, Clay County, East Robertson, Oneida
Of those 24 teams, seven are ranked in the top 10 this season and on track to getting a second chance.
Whoever wins championships this year, it will be special accomplishments as always. But it will be different — almost certainly filled with an exponentially greater amount of emotion.
WINNING FLIP
North Greene won an important coin flip last week against Cloudland, meaning the Lady Huskies will likely end up as the No. 1 seed for the District 1-A basketball tournament.
It appears North Greene and Cloudland will each finish 9-1 in Watauga Valley Conference play, and they split head-to-head meetings. The reason the top seeding is important is because a likely rematch between these Class A powers in the district final would be played on the Lady Huskies’ home court.
North Greene beat Cloudland 51-50 at home, but lost 43-37 in Cloudland’s gym.
MORTON TAKES AIM
Elizabethton standout Deuce Morton, who won the 220-pound weight class in the Region 1-A/AA individual tournament Saturday, will try to become the first-ever Northeast Tennessee wrestler to win three individual state championships as he competes in the event next week.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Chattanooga, but was postponed Monday because of the icy conditions that are expected across much of the state throughout the course of this week. The event has been rescheduled for Feb. 24-26, still in Chattanooga.
Once the tournament begins, Morton will battle Phillip Vetter of Creek Wood in the round of 16.
Also reaching the state tournament in Class A/AA were:
Elizabethton
Trenton Taylor (285), Darris Reece (138), Logan Watson (126) and Holden Roaten (120)
Sullivan South
Sean Clare (195) and Alex Overbay (152)
Sullivan East
Dawson Jones (152), Mason Arrington (145), A.J. Torbett (132) and Jake Turpin (106).
Qualifying for the girls, who compete in one classification, were:
Science Hill
Ella Rimer (103) and Brittney Lopez (125)
Sullivan East
Wachipi Hamelryck (119), Amelia Malcolm (132) and Hailey Robinson (140)
David Crockett
Addie Stadler (132)
Among the competitors this week in Class AAA boys are Science Hill with six wrestlers and Dobyns-Bennett with five.