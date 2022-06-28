Billy Bales has come a long way from Unaka High School to Utah State University, both in time and distance.
In less than a decade, Bales has gone from playing for the Rangers at Snavely Gym to being the Director of Player Development for the Aggies at their 10,000-seat plus arena. From a distance standpoint, it’s nearly 2,000 miles from Stoney Creek to the Logan, Utah, campus.
Bales feels fortunate to be with a program that has made 10 NCAA tournament appearances since the year 2000. Last season, Bales’ first with the team, the Aggies finished 18-16, hosting Oregon in the first round of the NIT tournament.
“We started off hot and then had some injuries, had to deal with some COVID issues,” Bales said. “We were a game away (a 53-51 loss to Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference tournament) from getting an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It was really cool to host Oregon. Just wrapped up year one at Utah State, but we’re excited about year two.”
After high school, Bales played at Moravian Prep in Hudson, North Carolina. It led to him playing for Lenoir-Rhyne in Hickory, the alma mater of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. Bales was a four-year letter-winner for the Bears, playing for current Utah State coach Ryan Odom and later Everick Sullivan.
Serving as a graduate assistant under Sullivan at Lenoir-Rhyne, Bales was on board for an NCAA Division II tournament bid in 2020. He then joined Odom’s staff at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC), helping the Retrievers win the American East Conference regular season title.
This was two seasons after UMBC’s monumental upset of No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Bales then followed Odom to Utah State, which has a passionate fan base that frequently fills up the 10,270-seat Smith Spectrum.
“I’ve known I’ve wanted to be a coach since I was a sophomore in high school. I’ve been blessed with some great opportunities,” Bales said. “I loved my four years playing in college in a great league, the South Atlantic Conference. I’ve been surrounded by good people, good basketball. I’ve been growing, learning and that’s been the case everywhere I’ve been.”
Bales fondly recalled playing high school ball with his twin brother, Danny, now a golf superintendent in Beaufort, South Carolina. Bales mentioned the impact of playing for Unaka High School coach Aaron Dugger — and his middle school coach, Chris Collins, influenced him to pursue coaching as a career.
However, his six years in Hickory directed his path toward the college game. He was able to work camps for Barnes two summers, but he was having a hard time finding a position after completing his master’s degree during the COVID year of 2020.
He was thankful to get the opportunity with Odom at UMBC before the whole staff followed him to Utah State.
The team is currently going through summer practice with big expectations for the upcoming season. The Aggies graduated leading scorers Justin Bean, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brandon Horvath. However, they return their next five leading scorers and have added four more players, including three transfers.
“The expectations don’t change at Utah State. There’s a tradition of conference championships and NCAA tournaments,” Bales said. “Coach Odom sets the expectations of getting better every day and doing the right thing.
“Utah State is different from a lot of places as the players we get love it here. We don’t have to worry about guys transferring as much as some other schools. We work on building those relationships with the players and we’ve been fortunate to recruit players who like playing for our staff. Coach Odom demands everyone’s best and he does a good job of putting confidence into the players.”
Beyond basketball, Bales enjoys the community. The geography is much different with the landscape more barren, the mountains higher, but without the trees of East Tennessee. The population is around the size of Kingsport.
“When you drive on a mountain in Tennessee with the tree foliage, you can’t see the entire mountain until you get to a peak,” he said. “Here it’s basically rock and not a lot of trees, you can see the entire mountain. It’s really cool walking out your front door everyday with the scenes and sunsets, what Utah is all about.
“Logan is a little smaller than Johnson City, but spread out. Utah State is Logan, a college town. The people are crazy about Aggie sports. We have such a great following. It feels like a big but small place with the hometown feel. Our environment ranks with some of the best in the country.”