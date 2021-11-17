Science Hill baseball pitchers Cole Torbett, Caleb McBride and Gavin Briggs were celebrating their team’s state championship in May.
On Wednesday, they were celebrating again as the trio and girls soccer player Gabby Gracia had their college signing ceremony at the school’s gymnasium.
Torbett, the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Super 22 Player of the Year, had double reason to celebrate. He was named the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class AAA Player of the Year earlier in the day.
A left-handed pitcher who went 8-1 on the season with 78 strikeouts, a 1.79 earned-run average and three shutouts, he signed with Middle Tennessee State.
“Their campus is big. I was thinking how I’m going to be down there for four years hopefully,” Torbett said. “I can’t wait to go there. Before Middle, I was looking at ETSU, Radford and a couple of other schools.”
The lead-off hitter for the Hilltoppers, he sported a .381 batting average with 51 hits in 134 at-bats. He had 13 doubles, three triples, 22 RBIs and scored 44 runs.
As a pitcher, he went 4-0 in the postseason and didn’t give up a single run.
His family had a memorable time at the state tournament in Murfreesboro as he, McBride and their cousin, Jack Torbett, were state champions in baseball and McBride’s sister, Leah, was a state tennis champion.
“It’s honestly still hard to believe,” Torbett said. “Three cousins on the same team and our other cousin winning in another sport, that’s something that doesn’t happen.”
Caleb McBride, a right-hander who signed with Carson-Newman, had three saves, 34 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA in a reliever role. He talked about what a special year it has been for the family.
“It’s honestly just surreal and now that we’re getting to play the next level as a family, it’s just awesome,” McBride said. “We all grew up playing ball together, shared that bond together and always had dreams of playing at the next level. To see it come true, it’s amazing.”
Briggs, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman who signed with King, had a 6-2 record with 36 strikeouts and a 3.69 ERA. At the plate, he had a .355 batting average with 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
“I’m very excited to go to King as a D2 school in Bristol. It’s a beautiful campus and arguably one of the most beautiful fields in Tennessee. It was so good for all three of us to sign today. We have a special group with our senior class and we want to do more special things this year.”
Gracia played her first three seasons at Cumberland Gap, where she was an three-time all-conference selection and led her school to its first-ever section and state tournament berth.
As a senior at Science Hill, she was again all-conference as the Lady ’Toppers won the conference, district and region and made it to the state tournament. She will continue her playing career at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
She got to know the coaches at ULM as they were at Lincoln Memorial University when she lived in Claiborne County.
“They used to be the coaches at LMU when I was in middle school,” Gracia said. “I was on that campus a lot growing up and that’s where they saw me. Once I started developing as a player, I reached out to them and they reached out to me. Finally, they offered me a visit and I loved it.”