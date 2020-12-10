If all goes as planned, Murry Bartow will return to Freedom Hall on Saturday.
Bartow, the former East Tennessee State basketball coach who led the Bucs to three NCAA appearances, will be back working radio for UAB as ETSU plays host to the Blazers.
In normal times, Bartow could have expected a warm welcome from the fans at Freedom Hall. But these times are anything but normal and Bartow won’t be getting any welcome at all, at least not at the game.
With no fans allowed in Freedom Hall — if the game is even played — Bartow will likely arrive to little or no fanfare. The game is ETSU’s home opener and will be played in front of empty seats after the university announced this week that no spectators will be admitted to any ETSU athletic events until further notice.
The Bucs’ last game was called off because of two positive coronavirus tests. The fate of Saturday’s game (4 p.m. tipoff) depended on ETSU’s latest round of coronavirus testing and the university announced Thursday that the game was still on.
In 13 years at the helm at ETSU, Bartow won 224 games and was chosen as the coach of the year in the Southern Conference in 2004 and the Atlantic Sun in 2007. After the 2014-15 season, he was replaced by Steve Forbes.
Since leaving ETSU, Bartow has spent time as an assistant at South Florida and UCLA and he served as interim head coach at both places as well.
As might be expected, the NCAA appearances with the Bucs stand out in Bartow’s mind.
“Those are great memories,” he said. “It’s not easy getting there. There’s guys that are in mid-major type leagues that have to win that darn conference tournament and they’ve been in coaching 20 years and never had the good fortune to win one of those tournaments. We had some really good players. I still keep in touch with a lot of those players.”
The Bartow connection with UAB runs deep. His father Gene began the basketball program and served as its first head coach. Murry played at UAB and also served as an assistant and head coach at the school.
David Crane is UAB’s usual play-by-play man, but he also does football and the Blazers have a game Saturday so he might not be in town. Bartow, the color commentator, did UAB radio last year as well and has dabbled in television.
“I’m enjoying it,” Bartow said. “David is really a good play-by-play guy and enjoyable to work with. You’re pretty smart when you’re on the radio. You really make a lot of smart calls.”
Bartow says he’d love to put those calls to the ultimate test again with another shot at coaching, but for the time being he’s having fun with the radio gig.
“This isn’t what I want to do the next 15 years of my life, but right now it’s enjoyable,” he said. “It could be coaching or possibly transitioning into something administratively. I’m also in the process of trying to start a faith-driven foundation and hopefully do some good for kids here in Birmingham through basketball. I’m working on that too while trying to figure out what the next step is, whether it be hopefully in coaching or possibly in administration, so we’ll see. But, you know, life is good and family is good and our health, knock on wood, is good. So everything’s good right now.”
That being said, Bartow says he misses everything about coaching.
“When you’ve been part of a team for as long as I have and then you’re sitting here like I am and you’re really not part of a team, it’s very strange,” he said. “It’s just that I’ve been part of a team, whether it’s as a player, as an assistant coach or a head coach, for 39 out of the last 42 years. I miss it. I love practice and I miss the relationships with the players and just everything that goes into coaching.”
Bartow and his wife Tammy still visit Johnson City quite a bit. Two of their sons are still in town and their grandchildren live here as well.
“I still stay in touch with some people there in Johnson City,” Bartow said. “Tammy and I lived there 13 years and we’ve got great memories. My closest relationship is still my good friend and my former boss Dave Mullins. I’ve still got some great memories and some good friendships that remain from our days there.”
With Saturday’s game — and almost everything else about college basketball — facing a degree of uncertainty, Bartow is sure about one thing this weekend, whether there’s a game or not.
“I’m going to be in Johnson City either way because I’m going to see my grandkids,” he said.