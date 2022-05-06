BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tommy Barth wasted no time in stretching his hitting streak to 18 games, but the good news didn’t last long for East Tennessee State.
Two Samford pitchers kept the Bucs in check and the Bulldogs beat ETSU 6-2 on Friday night in a Southern Conference baseball game.
The Bucs fell to 25-16 overall, 7-6 in the SoCon.
Barth led off the game with a solo home run. It was the seventh homer of the season for the player who came into the game as the nation’s top freshman hitter with a .389 batting average. He broke ETSU’s freshman record for hitting streak by passing Paul Hoilman, who had a 17-game streak in 2008, his first season with the Bucs.
Ashton King then put ETSU up 2-0 with an RBI double in the fourth inning. It was King’s SoCon-leading 19th double of the season.
Colton Ledbetter got the Bulldogs (21-22 overall, 8-5 SoCon) on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run. Garrett Staton followed with a two-run double to put Samford up 3-2.
That spelled the end of the night for ETSU starter Zach Kirby (2-2).
The Bulldogs got single runs in the fifth and sixth off of Bucs reliever Matt Bollenbacher to pull ahead 5-2 and got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly.
Jacob Cravey (2-3) earned the win after scattering five hits in six innings. He struck out nine ETSU batters. Alex Goff worked three shutout innings to earn his second save.
Samford’s Will David went 3 for 3 with a home run and scored three runs. Stephen Klein added two hits.
King and Garett Wallace each had two of ETSU’s seven hits.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday’s series finale is set for 2 p.m.