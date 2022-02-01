CHURCH HILL — Being atop the conference is no longer becoming such an unfamiliar position for the Volunteer boys basketball team.
Leading from wire to wire, the Falcons chalked up another Upper Lakes Conference win over Elizabethton on Tuesday night inside the Falcons’ Nest, 62-58.
Garrison Barrett led the way for the Falcons with a game-high 22 points while Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel each finished with 12.
Seth Carter was the high man for Eliza- bethton with 19 while Jake Roberts netted 16 and Nicholas Wilson finished with 11.
“These guys have grown up since they’ve been freshman and they’ve got a composure about them that we don’t worry about when we’re down in the trenches,” interim coach Zac Crawford said. “We can handle it and they have become real men.”
Crawford also filled in for Poe earlier this season at the Tennessee/Virginia shootout at Viking Hall, where he also chalked up the win. Poe was out due to a family illness.
“There’s some things that are bigger than basketball,” Crawford said. “He trusts us to take care of business when he’s gone. This one means a little bit more than the first one, though, because it’s at home.”
Thanks mainly to an 8-0 run, the Cyclones (11-11, 3-3) cut what was a 12-point lead down to a single point — 41-40 — in the third. Volunteer responded in a hurry with an 8-1 run to finish off the quarter.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Crawford said. “They’re going to have theirs and we’re going to have ours.
“To me, Elijah (Rogers)’s 3-pointer was the turning point in the game. He’s a guy that doesn’t get a whole lot of time and when he can come out and make a play like that, it’s huge.”
The Falcons (17-9, 5-2) jumped out to a quick 17-9 lead in the first quarter thanks to a hot start, nailing 8 of 15 shots from the field in the opening stanza.
Harrison sank his first three shots of the night, netting seven markers in the first.
GIRLS
Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 44
A huge rally by the Lady Falcons came up short inside the Falcons’ Nest.
The Lady Cyclones — despite 15 turnovers — pulled one out thanks to the clutch play of Olivia Holly late.
With the aid of timely defense and ‘Betsy mistakes, Volunteer cut what was once a 12-point lead in the third to six with under four minutes left to play.
That’s when Holly came up big with a 3-pointer with 3:24 left, pushing the advantage back out to nine. She finished with 10 points.
“That was a big shot,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “That’s a shot within our offense. She came over in the huddle before and asked if we were trying to score. I said, ‘We are absolutely trying to score.’ It was a good pass and she knocked down the shot.”
Lina Lyon led the way for Elizabethton (15-6, 5-1) with a game-high 17.
The Lady Falcons (14-12, 3-4) were led by Kendra Huff and Veda Barton, each with 16 points.
From about 3:40 left in the first quarter until midway through the second, the Lady Cyclones were torching the nets and gained a 21-5 lead.
The Lady Falcons had a tough time getting much of anything going in the same span, missing seven consecutive shots and turning the ball over three times.
“Give a lot of credit to Volunteer,” Andrews said. “I’ve been telling our kids and everybody else that you cannot sleep on Volunteer. They execute very well and they always play well at home.”