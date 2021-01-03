The Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee started in 1959 and has grown today to around 170 kids who participate in programs at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center and the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
To get back in the water during the COVID-19 pandemic, it required Barracudas coaches and staff to be creative and convincing.
“The first challenge was getting the pools reopened because back in the spring everything was closed,” Barracudas head coach Chris Corragio said. “We presented a plan to Freedom Hall and the Kingsport Aquatic Center to open and get the kids back to the sport safely.
“The next question was how do we do it. We usually start everyone at the wall and they go one at a time. Now, we spread out in the pool and if they’re in the middle, they start and end in the middle. It’s a whole new scenario for the kids and coaches to get used to.”
It has required a lot of getting used to, but Coraggio isn’t complaining as the kids who range from elementary-age novice swimmers to high school state champions have been swimming since June.
Coraggio, who has served as the site coach in Johnson City since 2002 and the head coach for the entire club since 2013, references the Centers of Disease Control information in promoting the safety of the sport.
“Organized swimming is a very safe sport as long as people are responsible with the social distancing,” Coraggio said. “The CDC has said the pathogen doesn’t go through water. If someone had COVID germs and went into the water, the water neutralizes them. It’s a very safe environment as long as the people running it do what’s needed for social distancing.”
The Barracudas program is a huge benefit to the local high school programs. In Coraggio’s case, he’s the head coach at Science Hill — but will sometimes instruct those from rival schools, including Dobyns-Bennett.
“I take a world view that I’m a professional swimming coach,” Coraggio said. “If I have someone swim fast and they represent a different high school, so be it. The kids at the high school I coach have to go faster, too.
“The Barracudas are here to serve the swimming community. We’re not just here to serve one school or one group of schools. Having kids from different high schools, it’s good for the kids and good for the program.”
Some of the top swimmers in the Johnson City program who made the state meet for Science Hill last season include Cassie Lowe, Miriam Shams, Nicole Liu and Emily Beaird on the girls’ side and Matthew Potter, Dustin Niebauer, Jonah Cathelyn and Luke Barnes on the boys’ side.
Top Dobyns-Bennett swimmers who participate in the Kingsport program are Kassidy McGuire, Alex Ponasik, Libby Rusdum, Ava Sherer, Joe Neglia and Keisha Sedegji.
Furthermore, Coraggio praised the dedication of Chuckey-Doak athlete Zach Anguish, who swims a lot on his own at the Greeneville YMCA pool.
He also pointed out how all the local athletes have benefited from the 46,000-square foot Kingsport Aquatic Center, especially when it comes to competitions. The KAC features the region’s only indoor Olympic-size swimming pool.
“The Kingsport Aquatic Center is one of the premier racing venues in the state,” Coraggio said. “The competition pool at the deep end is faster than the competition pool at the University of Tennessee where the water is deeper and the gutters are just as good. We appreciate how we have access to that for the kids in this area.”