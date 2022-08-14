BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first-half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s “Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap” at Volunteer Speedway.
Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over the top spot halfway through the 50-lap race when leader Jason Welshan lost power on the front stretch. Bare led the rest of the way in a race between Steel Head Late Model and Topless Outlaws cars. He called it the biggest win of his career.
Johnson, the 66-year-old National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer nicknamed the “Chattanooga Flash,” mounted a serious challenge over the final laps. He passed Chase King for second place with nine laps to go and then made multiple bids to the inside of Bare’s red No. 30 machine.
His white No. 5 machine wasn’t able to get around Bare. Still, Johnson was happy after coming from an 10th-place starting spot. He used the low side of the 4/10-mile clay oval to make progress.
“We could make some time getting there in the corners,” said Johnson, son of 1960 World 600 winner Joe Lee Johnson. “Everybody was running the top, trying to get momentum. I could run up there, but that’s where the other cars were. I wish I would have been more aggressive getting a starting spot. But, I’m proud to come out second and in one piece. We will move on to the next race.”
King finished third, followed by Jed Emert and Barrett Lowe.
Gatlinburg driver Mack McCarter charged from a sixth-place start to second in just two laps. He and Skip Arp were eliminated from contention and they crashed while battling for the lead on lap 11.
There were 42 cars which attempted to make the race. Eddie King Jr. captured a $600-to-win race for non-qualifiers.
After multiple attempts to start the Sportsman race, they finally got it right with Emert driving his red No. 98 car to the victory. Mason Bare ran second to the Maryville driver in the 25-lap race with Kip Sawyer third.
Kingsport driver Jason Ketron grabbed the lead from James Burnette at the start of the Front Wheel Drive race and held on to win the 20-lap feature. Cody Bean passed Burnette for second-place as Burnette finished third.
David Clark from Tazewell led flag-to-flag to win the Street Stock feature. J.D. Smith and Bobby Petty took the second and third spots.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland had extra motivation to win Saturday’s Pure 4 feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
His mom was recovering from a car wreck the day before so Sutherland dedicated the win to her. It was his second top-two finish of the weekend after finishing second to John Ketron on Friday at Kingsport.
Paul Stanley finished second with Larry Yeary third.
Two other drivers who came close to winning at Kingsport the night before, closed the deal at Lonesome Pine.
Chris Amburgey from Hiltons, Virginia won the Mod 4 race with Billy Duty and Joey Amburgey rounding out the top three. Jamie Meadows from Castlewood, Virginia was the Pure Street winner ahead of Joey Sykes and Buzz Smith.
Mitch Gibson, a King University alum from Ft. Chiswell, Virginia, captured the Late Model feature with Sykes again the runner-up. Dalton Thomas, David Cooper and Sam Childress rounded out the top five.
MOTOR MILE SPEEDWAY
Johnson City racer Zeke Shell finished fifth in the first of twin Late Model Stock features at Motor Mile Speedway on Saturday. Shell is sixth in the track’s point standings. Kingsport driver Jonathan Worley was one spot behind Shell in the first race and fourth in the second race.
Jason Fitzmiller and Kyle Dudley were Saturday race winners. Derick Lancaster, who has recovered from serious injuries in separate crashes at Kingsport and Talladega, posted finishes of second and third.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.