BULLS GAP — Tyler Bare survived a chaotic first-half of the race and held off Hall of Fame driver Ronnie Johnson in the closing laps to win Saturday’s “Outlaws vs. Bandits, Shootout at the Gap” at Volunteer Speedway.

Bare, a driver from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, took over the top spot halfway through the 50-lap race when leader Jason Welshan lost power on the front stretch. Bare led the rest of the way in a race between Steel Head Late Model and Topless Outlaws cars. He called it the biggest win of his career.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

