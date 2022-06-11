BANK OF TENNESSEE MODEL CITY INVITATIONAL
Kingsport
Hosted by Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
Friday-Saturday
(Top 3 finishers in each event)
Girls
TEAM RESULTS
1, Virginia Gators, 1525.5. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea, 1487. 3, H2okie Aquatics, 599. 4, YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, 537.5. 5, Kingsport Piranhas, 283. 6, Sevier Aquatic Club, 119. 7, Xcell Aquatics, 85. 8, Unattached - Jefferson City, 72. 9, Middle Tennessee Swim Club, 51.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Bergsten, Sydney G, VABR-VA, 1:39.20. 2, Combs, Eleanor M, KP-SE, 1:46.55. 3, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 1:53.58.
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Bergsten, Sydney G, VABR-VA, 1:50.38. 2, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 1:51.50. 3, Combs, Eleanor M, KP-SE, 1:57.32.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Combs, Eleanor M, KP-SE, 58.48. 2, Terrell, Londyn R, GATR-VA, 1:03.32. 3, Coulter, Caroline S, GATR-VA, 1:07.52.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Bergsten, Sydney G, VABR-VA, 55.63. 2, Combs, Eleanor M, KP-SE, 1:01.41. 3, Arnold, Claire E, Barracudas-SE, 1:22.84.
9-10 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Baxley, Erin L, GATR-VA, 1:12.74. 2, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:18.66. 3, Alderman, Laney B, HOKI-VA, 1:18.91.
9-10 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Baxley, Erin L, GATR-VA, 1:17.76. 2, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 1:29.26. 3, Alderman, Laney B, HOKI-VA, 1:30.81.
9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Alderman, Laney B, HOKI-VA, 42.27. 2, Baxley, Erin L, GATR-VA, 44.56. 3, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 45.78. 4, Terrell, Collyns R, GATR-VA, 48.02.
9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Baxley, Erin L, GATR-VA, 34.87. 2, Li, Mae, Barracudas-SE, 39.25. 3, Terrell, Collyns R, GATR-VA, 40.83.
10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Athey, Avery E 10, Coulter, Katherine A 9, Terrell, Collyns R 9, Baxley, Erin L 10), 2:28.08. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Deng, Chloe 10, Arnold, Claire E 8, Angelopoulou, Sophia M 10, Li, Mae
10), 2:47.23. 3, H2okie Aquatics-VA 'A' (Clark, Maya F 8, Leighton, Jazzy E 9, Newhouse, Morgan N 10, Alderman, Laney B 10), 3:14.74.
11-12 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Schaaf, Alexis V, GATR-VA, 1:06.54. 2, Fillo, Caitlin A, HOKI-VA, 1:09.45. 3, Terrell, Hadyn R, GATR-VA, 1:11.96.
11-12 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Linkous, Caroline H, HOKI-VA, 1:18.08. 2, Schaaf, Alexis V, GATR-VA, 1:20.76. 3, Davis, Ashley A, GATR-VA, 1:20.81.
11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Schaaf, Alexis V, GATR-VA, 40.34. 2, Terrell, Hadyn R, GATR-VA, 41.48. 3, Fillo, Caitlin A, HOKI-VA, 42.24.
11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Schaaf, Alexis V, GATR-VA, 32.58. 2, Terrell, Hadyn R, GATR-VA, 34.57. 3, Fillo, Caitlin A, HOKI-VA, 35.73.
11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Cooper, Amelia C 12, Lusk, Sophia C 11, Terrell, Hadyn R 11, Schaaf, Alexis V 12), 2:09.67. 2, H2okie Aquatics-VA 'A' (Santos, Leah M 12, Linkous, Caroline H 12, Hu, Melissa S 11, Fillo, Caitlin A 11), 2:10.34. 3, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Potter, Karsyn E 11, MacDonald, Hayden M 11, Oudom, Tory T 11, Brown, Avery R 11), 2:16.09.
13-14 400 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Angelopoulou, Zoe A 14, Simpson, Gabriella M 14, Osterhus, Piper A 13, Spivey, Tia F 14), 4:40.78. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'B' (Hennaux, Eva D 13, Miller, Deanna R 14, Streitz, Blake L 13, Hadden, Haley A 13), 5:33.72.
14 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Mizuba, Hannah R, VABR-VA, 29.47. 2, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 29.67. 3, Grim, Evie M, HOKI-VA, 29.81.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Whitley, Anna C, MTSC-SE, 2:18.43. 2, Grim, Evie M, HOKI-VA, 2:23.38. 3, Mizuba, Hannah R, VABR-VA, 2:26.82.
14 & Under 800 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Livingston, Frances J, VABR-VA, 11:59.52. 2, Hennaux, Eva D, Barracudas-SE, 12:18.87. 3, Brown, Avery R, Barracudas-SE, 12:20.88.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:13.47. 2, Grim, Evie M, HOKI-VA, 1:14.21. 3, Angelopoulou, Zoe A, Barracudas-SE, 1:15.01.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Terrell, Hadyn R, GATR-VA, 3:06.30. 2, Mizuba, Hannah R, VABR-VA, 3:10.96. 3, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 3:12.32.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Spivey, Tia F, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.26. 2, Dellinger, Evelyn K, Barracudas-SE, 1:15.71. 3, Waits, Jocelyn K, SAC-SE, 1:16.69.
15 & Over 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 26.99. 2, Pfaff, Ali J, GATR-VA, 27.35. 3, Zeidan, Angelina P, GATR-VA, 27.94.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Lusk, Zoey M, GATR-VA, 2:11.20. 2, Muzzy, Ava M, GATR-VA, 2:12.52. 3, Lowe, Cassie R, Barracudas-SE, 2:15.71.
15 & Over 800 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Misenar, Morgan A, Barracudas-SE, 9:47.94. 2, Johnson, Anna G, Barracudas-SE, 10:09.55. 3, Smith, Morgan V, VABR-VA, 10:46.38.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Pfaff, Ali J, GATR-VA, 1:03.37. 2, Isbell, Ruby T, GATR-VA, 1:09.43. 3, Muzzy, Ava M, GATR-VA, 1:10.14.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Muzzy, Ava M, GATR-VA, 2:48.15. 2, Summerlin, Caroline A, GATR-VA, 2:56.65. 3, Zeidan, Angelina P, GATR-VA, 2:56.78.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Lusk, Zoey M, GATR-VA, 1:05.73. 2, Russum, Libby P, Barracudas-SE, 1:05.75. 3, Isbell, Ruby T, GATR-VA, 1:08.69.
400 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Pfaff, Ali J 16, Muzzy, Ava M 15, Isbell, Ruby T 16, Zeidan, Angelina P 17), 4:05.04. 2, Virginia Gators-VA 'B' (Baxley, Meagan A 17, Summerlin, Caroline A 17, Turner, Caroline G 17, Lusk, Zoey M 15), 4:23.50. 3, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Faris, Lilliana S 15, Lowe, Cassie R 16, Johnson, Anna G 15, Russum, Libby P 16), 4:25.06.
BOYS
TEAM RESULTS
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea, 1198.5. 2, Virginia Gators, 559.5. 3, H2okie Aquatics, 408. 4, YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, 375. 5, Kingsport Piranhas, 348. 6, Sevier Aquatic Club, 161. 7, Xcell Aquatics, 158. 8, Ensworth Aquatics, 95. 9, Unattached - Jefferson City, 74. 10, Middle Tennessee Swim Club, 26. 11, Unattached, 15.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Evans, AJ A, KP-SE, 1:36.65.
8 & Under 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Du, Abraham B, HOKI-VA, 1:43.34.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Evans, AJ A, KP-SE, 53.47. 2, Nichols, Joshua L, UN-JC-SE, 55.01. 3, Du, Abraham B, HOKI-VA, 55.55.
8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Du, Abraham B, HOKI-VA, 49.64. 2, Evans, AJ A, KP-SE, 56.84.
9-10 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:21.27. 2, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 1:28.16. 3, Young, Mason P, VABR-VA, 1:38.63.
9-10 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 1:37.35. 2, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 1:40.12. 3, Young, Mason P, VABR-VA, 1:58.80.
9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 49.57. 2, Cooper, Graham A, GATR-VA, 51.74. 3, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 56.48.
9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Slap, Joshua S, Barracudas-SE, 40.00. 2, Cooper, Graham A, GATR-VA, 41.14. 3, Lashin, Jace P, SAC-SE, 53.48.
11-12 100 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 1:03.96. 2, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 1:07.80. 3, Hu, Brandon R, HOKI-VA, 1:08.14.
11-12 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 1:14.55. 2, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 1:16.31. 3, Mizuba, Max D, VABR-VA, 1:20.20.
11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Hu, Brandon R, HOKI-VA, 40.51. 2, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 40.66. 3, Hudson, Puckett W, Xcell-NC, 44.35.
11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Bowman, Ethan C, Barracudas-SE, 31.78. 2, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 34.36. 3, Mizuba, Max D, VABR-VA, 35.15.
11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Boyd, Coleman T 11, Zagolin, Arthur V 12, Hennaux, JP A 12, Bowman, Ethan C 12), 2:16.27.
14 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Hollandsworth, Trent J, HOKI-VA, 26.77. 2, Anderson, Michael R, HOKI-VA, 27.87. 3, Brackins, Samuel S, SAC-SE, 28.10.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Hollandsworth, Trent J, HOKI-VA, 2:09.12. 2, Anderson, Michael R, HOKI-VA, 2:11.04. 3, Baxley, Nathan F, GATR-VA, 2:14.95.
14 & Under 800 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Anderson, Michael R, HOKI-VA, 9:17.23. 2, Hennaux, JP A, Barracudas-SE, 11:05.68.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Hollandsworth, Trent J, HOKI-VA, 1:04.99. 2, Brackins, Samuel S, SAC-SE, 1:12.46. 3, Baxley, Nathan F, GATR-VA, 1:12.61.
14 & Under 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Hollandsworth, Trent J, HOKI-VA, 2:44.45. 2, Brackins, Samuel S, SAC-SE, 2:54.57. 3, Baxley, Nathan F, GATR-VA, 3:08.32.
14 & Under 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Anderson, Michael R, HOKI-VA, 1:03.79. 2, Baxley, Nathan F, GATR-VA, 1:07.87. 3, Brown, Aidan H, Barracudas-SE, 1:17.12.
15 & Over 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Jensen, Jacob P, Xcell-NC, 25.08. 2, Brumit, R.J. L, Barracudas-SE, 25.43. 3, Smith, Jaxon T, Xcell-NC, 25.63.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Hughes, Matthew A, ENSW-SE, 2:03.67. 2, Byrnes, Daniel A, GATR-VA, 2:04.15. 3, Murtaugh, Colin P, GATR-VA, 2:06.76.
2:12.86.
15 & Over 800 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Hughes, Matthew A, ENSW-SE, 8:49.85. 2, Anguish, Zach D, Barracudas-SE, 9:11.03. 3, Eads, Kodee E, Barracudas-SE, 9:27.02.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 1:00.85. 2, Niebauer, Dustin D, Barracudas-SE, 1:02.75. 3, Brinkley, Aiden C, GATR-VA, 1:04.49.
15 & Over 200 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Allen, Jack P, KP-SE, 2:30.16. 2, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 2:35.96. 3, Nielsen, Austin C, VABR-VA, 2:47.13.
15 & Over 100 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Potter, Matthew L, Barracudas-SE, 1:00.58. 2, Murtaugh, Colin P, GATR-VA, 1:00.81. 3, Niebauer, Dustin D, Barracudas-SE, 1:01.19.
400 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea-SE 'A' (Niebauer, Dustin D 16, Hall, Ian J 15, Brumit, R.J. L 17, Potter, Matthew L 16), 3:50.21. 2, Virginia Gators-VA 'A' (Wolfe, Zeke K 16, Woods, Connor E 17, Brinkley, Aiden C 17, Byrnes, Daniel A 18), 3:50.63. 3, YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge-VA 'A' (Fleenor, Boone M 17, Sykes, Tyler T 15, Nielsen, Austin C 17, Miller, Jacob T 17), 3:53.11.
COMBINED TEAM SCORES
1, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea, 2685.5. 2, Virginia Gators, 2085. 3, H2okie Aquatics, 1007. 4, YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, 912.5. 5, Kingsport Piranhas, 631. 6, Sevier Aquatic Club, 280. 7, Xcell Aquatics, 243. 8, Unattached - Jefferson City, 146. 9, Ensworth Aquatics, 95. 10, Middle Tennessee Swim Club, 77. 11, Unattached, 15.