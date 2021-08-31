BRISTOL — It has been quite a stretch for local drag racers Jake Ball and Caleb Johnson.
After winning a major event in his Footbrake car at the Bristol Chevy Show, the Johnson City driver won Saturday’s Super Pro race in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.
Behind the wheel of his friend Shane Cook’s green 1968 Chevy Nova, Ball had an outstanding .006 reaction time to beat Vance Houston of Newland, North Carolina, in the Super Pro (Box) final. Ball went down the track in 7.521 seconds at 90.34 mph. Houston rocketed down the strip in 4.794 seconds at 140.52 mph.
“It’s been a good past couple of weeks and hopefully we can keep it going,” Ball said. “This (Nova) is the car I started racing. Shane always takes care of me and puts me in good equipment.”
He explained the difference for him racing in the Super Pro with a delay box and then running a No Box car.
“You have to have the same focus, but you have to take a second and visualize the run because it’s definitely two different animals,” Ball said. “The Box stuff you set up a little tighter, but footbraking is just as tough because you have to do it with your feet. You can be a slouch in that.”
Johnson has been a big winner on the race track and the football field. A senior defensive end for the Elizabethton football team, he played a key role in the two-time defending state champion Cyclones’ 34-15 victory over Science Hill at ETSU’s Greene Stadium.
He’s also scored two wins in the Motorcycle class at the DER Bracket Series during that time.
Johnson was fast throughout from being the No. 1 qualifier to speeding down the track in 6.331 seconds (110.06 mph) in a final-round win over Russell Justus from Morristown.
“It’s definitely been a blessed month,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t do it without all the support. I have the little kids, (girlfriend) Kaylee (Hollifield), her parents, my mom and dad and my family.”
Johnson posted good reaction times throughout eliminations. In addition, he raced in two car classes — including Kaylee’s Camaro in the Trophy class. Johnson followed up his Saturday exploits by making it to Sunday’s final round, where he lost on a holeshot to Knoxville’s Bryce Acuff.
Still, it was another thrill ride as Johnson produced an elapsed time of 6.269 seconds at 110.73 mph.
Jamie Holston from Wytheville, Virginia, was Saturday’s Pro (No Box) winner with Richard Newman from Rogersville the runner-up in his 1987 Mustang. John Nelson from Bristol took the Sportsman victory while Brian Lyle of Hendersonville, N.C., finished second.
Castlewood, Virginia, driver Mike McMillian reigned supreme in the Trophy class, taking the final win over No. 1 qualifier Mark Crowe from Butler.
Haley Bowers from Blountville highlighted the Junior Dragster winners with her Division 3 victory. Phillip Radford from Radford, Va., was runner-up with another Blountville racer, Landon Shipley, the No. 1 qualifier. Other Junior Dragster winners were: Adeline Porcho from Chuckey (Division 1) and Forrest Radford from Radford, Va. (Division 2). Autumn Wright from Blountville was the runner-up in Division 1.
Josh Owens came into the weekend leading the featured Super Pro points, but another Hampton racer, Felix Hutchinson, won Sunday’s eliminations. Driving a Chevy S-10, Hutchinson went on a 5.807-second run at 118.83 mph to beat Jasmine Madden in the final.
Other Sunday winners included: Ernie Humes of Troutman, N.C. (Pro), Eric Colley of Bristol (Sportsman) and Kellie Ward of Morristown (Trophy).
Blountville’s Tucker Brown put together a solid run to win the Junior Dragster, Division 3 final over Bluff City’s Hannah Turner. Forrest Radford earned the weekend sweep in Division 2 and Landon Bailey was victorious in Division 1.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will be making their second visit to Northeast Tennessee on Saturday with the $10,000-to-win “Scorcher” at Volunteer Speedway.
The 50-lap feature for the Super Late Models is the headliner. Other races include 20-lap features for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive divisions.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying start at 7 p.m. with racing to follow.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
It’s the second-to-last race for this year’s NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Nik Williams is closing in on his second Late Model Stock track championship in three years.
The Late Models are scheduled to run a 60-lap feature Friday. There are twin features for the Sportsman class with the Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street classes also in action.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lance Gatlin from Morristown captured his fourth Limited Late Model victory of the season Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
The driver of the black No. 52 Chevrolet finished ahead of Abingdon driver Kirby Gobble at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia. Terry Smith, Cameron Williams and Chris Coleman rounded out the top five.
Larry Yeary was the winner of the 14-car strong Pure 4 feature. William Hale was second with Jonathan Boggs taking the other podium finish. Brett Compton won the Mod 4 race, while Kevin Canter finished second behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet that his grandfather Hershell Robinette normally drives. Zach Fritz was the third-place finisher.
Doug Austin was the Pure Street winner with Buzz Smith second and his brother Rob Austin third. Steven Roark roared to the Mod Street victory ahead of Jarrod Cooper and Ronnie Justice.
Morgan-McClure Night at the Pine is scheduled for Saturday night. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.