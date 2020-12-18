BLUFF CITY — A balanced scoring effort by the Sullivan East girls basketball team led to a big Three Rivers Conference win on Friday night over Sullivan South 71-50 inside the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Patriots had three players in double-figures, highlighted by Jenna Hare’s 25-point night. Hayley Grubb tallied 14 while Emma Aubrey racked up 12.
East bolted out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 at the intermission.
The Lady Rebels were led on offense by Chloe Nelson with 18 points.
BOYS
Unaka 65, Rockwood 48
ELIZABETHTON — Behind 16 points form Will Sexton, Unaka got a nonconference home win over Rockwood. Devin Ramsey also chipped in with 12 point.
The Rangers outscored the Tigers 24-10 in the second quarter and never looked back.
Jaiden Hannibal led the way for Rockwood with 21 points.
Longtime Rockwood coach Paul Kamikawa coached his 1,000th game at the Roane County school on Friday.