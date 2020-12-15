KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett used balance on the offensive end and played a stingy defense Tuesday to take a win over Sullivan East in a non-conference basketball game at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Indians had five players finish in double-figures. Jahson Dennis led the way for the Tribe with 18 points, including 14 in the first half when D-B set the tone of the game.
“The first half went by really quick,” Dennis said. “We got a lot of inside looks and that made it easy for me to get some baskets.”
Jack Browder scored 16 points for Dobyns-Bennett, while Brady Stump added 15 and Malachi Hale finished with 14. D-B also got 12 points in the win from Jonavan Gillespie.
East (7-5) kept things close in the opening quarter. But Dobyns-Bennett relentless defensive pressure and solid shooting in the transition game took its toll early.
“I was pleased with our guys’ effort,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “And they did a good job pressuring them defensively.”
The Tribe (8-2) outscored East 12-5 over the final four minutes of the opening frame to build 24-15 lead.
Dobyns-Bennett kept up the pace in the second quarter by outscoring the Patriots 16-4 over the first five minutes of the period to build a 40-19 lead.
The Indians increased the lead to 47-23 by the halftime break and cruised to the win in the second half.
Poore said taking control of the game early in the contest helped stave off any second-half comback effort by the Patriots.
“They’re a very capable basketball team and good teams find a way to chip away at you,” Poore said. “We were ahead of them in a game earlier in the season and they came back and made it close. We didn’t want that to happen tonight.”
The Patriots continued to battle and chip away in the second half, but could only pull within 15 of Dobyns-Bennett late in the game.
Ethan Bradford, who finished with a game-high 23 points, connected on one of his five 3-point shots for the Patriots with 3:09 left in the contest to cut the Indians lead to 79-64.
The Indians kept strong in final minutes, however. D-B outscored East 13-3 in the last three minutes.
“We battled back but we just couldn’t get a stop against them,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “D-B just came and played tougher than we did and we didn’t respond to it.”
The Patriots also got 13 points from John Walden and 10 more from Logan Murray.