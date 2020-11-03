KINGSPORT — The annual awards banquet for the State of Franklin Track Club was held Sunday afternoon at the Kingpost Farmer’s Market and — even though not many series got completed — a joyous time was had by all.
The two newest members of the Hall of Fame were inducted as Bobby Baker and Dr. Ruth Ketron received the honors.
BOBBY BAKER
Baker is most known for serving as the USA Track & Field 5K racewalk championship director for 22 years.
Racewalking is defined by the USATF as combining the endurance of the long distance runner with the attention to technique of a hurdler or shot putter. One must maintain contact with the ground at all times.
In 2001, the event came to the Model City and walkers came from 24 different states. The first two male finishers were from California and the first two female finishers were from Nevada and New York.
Baker served as the Tennessee Racewalk Chairmen from 1993 to 2018 and was the club’s racewalk representative for 14 years.
He was the assistant coach for Tori Harazo, who represented the United States in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the racewalk.
Baker also started teaching how to racewalk in adult education night classes in Kingsport in 1993 and continued all the way until 2002.
DR. RUTH KETRON
Ketron began her service to the running and walking community 28 years ago after taking a racewalking class put on by Baker. As the story goes, she enjoyed the morning class so much that she went back and took the evening session.
For many years, Ketron assisted Baker in putting on the USATF Masters 5K Racewalk Championships.
She was a SFTC board member for seven years and served as the club’s racewalking representative.
Ketron, now 90, is the most senior member of the club and age has not slowed her down at all.
Her age-graded results are impressive and she currently holds 44 state age-group records in distances ranging from one mile to 10K.
Ketron was named the SFTC “Queen of the Road” in 2016 and has been named the female racewalker of the year nine times between 2001 and 2020.
Ketron was also inducted into the Dobyns-Bennett alumni Hall of Fame in 2017.
She has earned many degrees, including a B.S. and master’s degree in health education from East Tennessee State and a recent Ed.D from Tennessee.