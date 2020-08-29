Matthew Bahn looked in mid-season form for the Happy Valley Warriors on Saturday night.
The senior running back tallied five touchdowns to power the Warriors to a 34-18 victory over Cloudland in the season opener for both teams on Warrior Hill
Bahn finished the game with 171 yards on 21 carries.
BACK-AND-FORTH FIRST HALF
Neither team was able to take real control of the game in the early going. After a Cloudland turnover, Bahn scored his first touchdown of the night.
The Highlanders, however, answered when Chase Shell raced 27 yards into the end zone to close the gap to 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors extended their lead early in the second as Bahn dived into the end zone on a 4-yard run. After the teams traded possessions, Cloudland ended the half on a strong note as Seth Birchfield scored from four yards out inside the final 20 seconds to cut the Happy Valley lead to 14-12.
HV GETS SOME BREATHING ROOM
The Warriors scored on back-to-back drives with Bahn touchdowns to open the second half and HV held a 26-12 lead at the end of the third.
Cloudland, though, didn’t go down without a fight. Birchfield produced his second TD of the night on a short run to narrow the margin.
The Warriors quickly answered with a 51-yard Bahn touchdown to take back the momentum.
Eli Ayers finished the game 4-of-8 passing for 61 yards while adding 15 yards on the ground for HV. Rex Ranck tallied 24 yards on the ground.
CLOUDLAND LEADERS
The ‘Landers delivered a hard-fought team effort and was led by Birchfield’s 27 carries for 104 yards. Gage McKinney had seven carries for 32 yards
UP NEXT
The Warriors turn their attention to a crucial Region 1-2A matchup against Hampton. Cloudland is slated to have an open week before taking on Hampton.