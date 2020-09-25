ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Bahn and the Warriors took care of business on the ground.
Bahn ran for four touchdowns as Happy Valley dispatched county foe Unaka 33-6 Friday night in football action on Warrior Hill.
With the victory, Happy Valley improved to 3-2 on the season while Unaka slipped to 2-2.
BAHN LEADS RUSHING ATTACK
The senior Bahn tallied 274 yards on 30 carries for Warriors. As a team, Happy Valley had 395 yards rushing.
Andrew Little averaged over 11 yards per carry as he finished with 68 yards on six carries, while Gabe Nickles had seven carries for 50 yards.
FAST START FOR GROUND GAME
Happy Valley set the tone early.
On the opening drive, Bahn covered 44 yards on three plays — including a 17-yard touchdown run — to give HV the early lead. After a quick three-and-out by the Warrior defense, Bahn scored his second score of the night to give HV a 13-0 lead.
DEFENSES COME UP BIG
The second quarter saw the defenses make key plays for both teams.
Happy Valley had a 15-play drive come up empty early in the quarter as Jamol Blamo nabbed an interception on the goal line.
After Bahn scored his third touchdown of the night, Unaka used some quick strikes to get into scoring position. However, Andrew Little repaid the favor as he intercepted a Ranger pass to keep the lead 21-0 at the break.
BACK-AND-FORTH SECOND HALF
The teams traded scores in the third quarter.
Bahn again put HV on the board with a 16-yard run. However, the Rangers answered on the ensuing drive as Daniel Shearl caught a Landon Ramsey pass for a 23-yard TD.
HV accounted for the final score in the closing minutes of the fourth as Eli Ayers hit Alex Lunceford for a 17-yard pass.
LEADERS
Drew Smith led Unaka with 65 yards on 12 carries, while Ramsey went 10 of 21 passing for 98 yards. Devin Ramsey had 45 yards receiving with Shearl totaling 36.
In the Happy Valley throwing game, Eli Ayers was 5 of 9 for 43 yards.
UP NEXT
Happy Valley will take a week off for its bye, while Unaka will travel to Cloudland for a crucial Region 1-A contest.