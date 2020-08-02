The early 1970s were a golden era for track and field in Northeast Tennessee and many athletes reaped the benefits of a strong area for competition.
Happy Valley’s Doran Marcus was one of those athletes, winning the individual state crown in the 440-yard dash in 1971 and also earning two other all-state honors in the same event the prior couple of years.
Marcus showed promise from the beginning and eventually earned a scholarship to East Tennessee State, where he helped set the school record in the mile relay at the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor championships in 1972.
“Back then, track was covered so much differently than it is now,” Marcus said. “It was big back then and it was covered with the same amount of attention as football, basketball and baseball. Those were definitely some fun times.”
OFF THE TRACK
It wasn’t just track at which Marcus excelled.
He played three years for the Warriors basketball team under legendary head coach Charlie Bayless, scoring 474 points. Though Marcus never received any honors, Bayless regarded him with high comments.
“Coach Bayless always used to tell me that I was one of the best defenders and rebounders he ever had,” Marcus said. “Whenever they needed to shut down someone, I always got that assignment. I think it was because I was so fast and could keep up with anybody.”
He also played football for the Warriors for two seasons, but was advised by a local coaching giant to focus on track instead.
“It was actually Coach (Dan) Crowe at Dobyns-Bennett that came up to my dad and I after a track meet one time and advised me to focus on track,” Marcus said. “He said that I would have a scholarship waiting on me. So I quit the football team after my sophomore year and focused on track.”
BUDDING STAR
Though Marcus was good in the one-lap race, he had to live in the shadow of D-B great Darwin Bond for three years.
“I raced him quite a few times. He sure was fast,” Marcus said. “After Darwin won his senior year, he told me that it was mine for the taking next year.”
The Warrior track coach at the time was Don Verran and Marcus remarked that even though Verran was not much older than him, they meshed together well.
“Coach Verran was very young and energetic when he came to Happy Valley,” Marcus said. “He pushed me more than anyone else ever has. He and I got to be very close during that time.”
In the 1969 and 1970 state meets, Marcus finished fourth and fifth in the 440, respectively, but his time was coming.
MEMPHIS, 1971
In his senior year, Marcus was one of the best in the state and he was out to prove it.
At the Watauga Conference meet, Marcus competed in five events, winning two in the 440 (52.0) and the long jump (20-6¼).
He helped the Warriors defend the conference crown and contributed to their overall point total of 78. This was nothing new to Marcus as he had done the same thing in the spring of 1970, setting meet records in the 440, 100 and long jump.
“I won the district and region meets pretty easily and there was another guy, from the mid-state, that was vying for the title in the 440,” Marcus said. “I can’t remember his name, but we both won our heat in the prelims pretty easily.
“No one ever false starts twice in the 440. Well, the guy who I was competing with when we got to the finals false started twice and was disqualified. I talked to the coach after and he said it was his nerves going up against me.”
Marcus was able to win the state title going away in Memphis with a time of 49.1 seconds, out-distancing his nearest competitor by over a second.
“It was honestly more of a relief after it happened because I had focused on that all year,” Marcus said. “It was exciting though because I knew all of my hard work had finally paid off.”
JUNIOR OLYMPICS
Marcus was one of the most talented sprinters in the Southeast and went out to Colorado Springs in 1971 for the Junior Olympics.
Just 17, Marcus was the youngest in the field and blazed the 440 in 48.5 to claim second place.
“That was quite an experience,” Marcus said. “We drove down to Atlanta and they flew us out there and put us at the Air Force Academy for three days. My parents actually drove out there and it took them about three days.
“That was a big deal for me back then because I had only been out of the state of Tennessee to go to Myrtle Beach or anything like that.”
DORAN DONS BLUE AND GOLD
In early May of 1971, Marcus signed on with the Buccaneers’ track team and David Walker was high on the youngster from HV.
“Marcus is a good one,” Walker told the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “We think he is one of the best high school tracksters in the area.”
Though Marcus was used to the tough coaching under Verran and Bayless, he remarked that Walker was different.
“Coach Walker was a totally different animal from anything that I had ever been around,” Marcus said. “He played football for the (Baltimore) Colts and hurt both of his knees and that pretty much ended his career back then. He knew track though and he brought that tough-mindedness to track from football.
“He would constantly pick other coaches’ brains asking them what workouts were the best for distance runners, sprinters and anyone else.”
Marcus was just a freshman when he set the school record in the mile relay at the OVC championships in Johnson City at 3:10.7.
“Bobby Knox was a senior when I was a freshman and that’s the record I was really shooting for,” Marcus said. “I had some injuries, including a pulled hamstring. I did run 47.7 as an 18-year-old freshman, so that was promising.”
Marcus would end up making all-conference in the 440 his senior year after many bouts with injuries. He was only three-tenths (47.1) of a second away from tying Knox’s still-standing school record of 46.54 for 400 meters (46.81 for 440 yards).
“What I took from my years at ETSU was the complete culture shock and all the friends that I made,” Marcus said. “We got to compete in so many national track meets like in Philadelphia or in Washington. Running the boards at Philadelphia was so neat.
“Those distance runners on the Irish Brigade always fascinated me. They’d wake up in the morning, go to run and then go to class. Then, they’d come back in the afternoon and go run 10 or 12 more miles then go down to the Cottage and drink beer.”
Added Marcus, “I got to know a few of them because I worked in the fire department with Tom McCormack for many years and also with Mark Finucane. They were all great guys and Coach Walker was one of the best coaches.”