Having an understandable reason for leaving Johnson County’s girls basketball program to coach boys at Hampton Elementary didn’t make the situation easier for Leon Tolley.
Ezra Tolley is a rising eighth grader at Hampton, and the youngest of Tolley’s three sons. Tolley often had to miss watching his son play last season because he was coaching the Lady Longhorns.
“As a parent it was an easy decision, but it was still hard to leave Johnson County and all the relationships I had there,” said Tolley, who made the move recently. “When I told my players at Johnson County I was leaving, I told them when they were a parent they would understand.
“I missed a lot of my other two sons’ games. And since (Ezra) is the last one, that was a big part of this. As a parent it’s the only decision you can make.”
Tolley will also be coaching the son of Ned Smith, who is the high school coach at Hampton, on the eighth-grade team. Hampton Elementary is another level where Tolley has coaching experience, having coached there previously.
“It’s a small team, but they are quick and have a lot of heart,” Tolley said.
Tolley left a mark at Johnson County that won’t soon be forgotten. In the 2019-20 season, he guided the Lady Longhorns to a stunning season for a program that struggled to find success. They won a school-record 23 games and reached the region tournament for the first time in 24 years.
On the road against perennial power South Greene in the region quarterfinals, Johnson County led by one point in the game’s final minute before falling, 63-59.
Looking back on that season, Tolley said he will always carry the what-if card. The team’s best player, Taylor Cox, was sidelined by mononucleosis during the district tournament.
“As weird as it sounds — and with the way things turned out — I thought we had a good chance of reaching the sectional and maybe even the state tournament,” said Tolley, who coached Hampton's Lady Bulldogs to two state tournament appearances. “They finally bought into everything we were trying to teach them. To me it proved it could be done.”
Tolley said Cox may have been able to return to the team if the Lady Longhorns had defeated South Greene.
But Tolley said he doesn’t want to rewrite history.
“I wouldn’t change anything about that season,” he said.
The 2020-21 season was a different story. COVID-19 destroyed the Longhorns’ team, putting them in quarantine at different times for a total of 64 days.
“I thought that team could have gone .500,” said Tolley, whose squad finished 4-18. “We never could get into shape.”
One occurrence summed up the entire season, Tolley said.
“We were on the bus to go to a game,” Tolley said. “The school nurse takes us off the bus because one of the players tested positive. We did everything we could to avoid (COVID). The teams that didn’t go through any quarantine, I don’t know how they did it.”
Tolley said he’s enjoying the coaching change, but still wrestling with things on an emotional level.
“Part of my heart is still in Johnson County,” he said. “All of the students and staff and faculty I left behind, I really miss them. You can’t undo five years of your life.”
The future is still strong for the Lady Longhorns, Tolley said. The team is currently operating under interim head coach Kechia Eller.
“It’s still a great group of girls with a good young group,” Tolley said. “Kechia is a former player, and they will play hard for her.”