For the second straight year, Cole Torbett put together a season’s worth of impressive performances.

The Science Hill senior was honored Saturday as the Johnson City Press/Times News Super 22 player of the year.

It was the second straight award for Torbett, and he became the third back-to-back winner in the 35-year history of the annual team. The other two were also from Science Hill — Daniel Norris (2009-11) and Will Craig (2012-13) — and both made it to Major League Baseball.

Elizabethton’s Evan Carter was on the list in back-to-back years, but the second appearance was an honorary award along with two other players in the missed season of 2020 because of COVID.

Joining Torbett in this year’s honorary batting order were West Ridge junior Drew Hoover, Sullivan East senior Dylan Bartley, Unicoi County junior Valentin Batrez, Dobyns-Bennett senior Peyton Grimm, University High senior Cade Pollock, Tennessee High junior Andrew Dingus, Hampton senior Morgan Lyons, and Science Hill senior Jaxon Diamond.

Following Torbett in the starting pitching rotation were Hoover, Sullivan East junior Tyson Mitchell, Unicoi County junior Lucas Slagle, Science Hill junior Nate Conner and senior Gavin Briggs, and Dobyns-Bennett senior Jake Timbes.

The second team was highlighted by a pair of Cherokee standouts, senior Devan Carpenter and junior Brady Leroy. Rounding out the team were Tennessee High senior Brayden Blevins, Providence Academy freshman Nathan Eisfelder, Elizabethton senior Gage Treadway, University High senior Hank Stott, Daniel Boone junior Brogan Jones and Hampton sophomore Chance Point.

THE BATTING ORDER Leadoff — Cole Torbett

A spark plug for the Hilltoppers, Torbett led an offense that was extraordinarily consistent at scoring runs.

He finished with a .340 batting average and 43 RBIs. He also added nine doubles and four triples while helping the Hilltoppers get within one win of the state tournament.

No. 2 — Andrew Dingus

Tough-out Dingus augmented his batting average (.447) and power numbers (5 HR, 39 RBIs) with 16 doubles and 40 runs. He helped the Vikings record a third-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament.

No. 3 — Drew Hoover

Cranking out 18 doubles, Hoover helped West Ridge claim 18 victories in its first year of existence. He also batted .476 with 33 RBIs.

No. 4 — Valentin Batrez

Once again, he was one of the area’s toughest outs, and he earned the clean-up position. Batrez cracked an area-best nine home runs and totaled 36 RBIs while maintaining a terrific .553 on-base percentage and striking out only 12 times all season.

No. 5 — Dylan Bartley

Any lineup is strong with Bartley in this spot. He helped Sullivan East reach the state tournament and win a game while hitting eight homers and driving in 33 runs.

No. 6 — Peyton Grimm

An RBI machine, Grimm totaled 41. He also added 38 runs and 17 stolen bases for the 20-win Indians.

No. 7 — Jaxon Diamond

Not only a defensive weapon at third base, Diamond was also one of the area’s best RBI guys with a total of 44. He added an impressive 50 runs and 17 doubles.

No. 8 — Cade Pollock

A key force for the Buccaneers, Pollock helped his team again reach the Class 1A state tournament. His on-base percentage was off the charts at .556 and he also clubbed 20 doubles to complement a .482 average.

No. 9 — Morgan Lyons

He was a beast for the Bulldogs, who reached the Class 1A sectional round. Lyons had a crazy on-base percentage of .557 while adding 40 runs to his .427 batting average and 35 runs batted in. He also had only six strikeouts all season.

THE STAFF Ace — Cole Torbett

Torbett racked up 10 wins in 12 starting assignments. In 59 innings, he allowed only 42 hits and struck out an impressive 98 batters.

No. 2 — Tyson Mitchell

Mitchell tied Torbett for the Northeast Tennessee lead with 10 pitching victories and led the area with 105 strikeouts while dialing in a sub-2.00 ERA.

No. 3 — Drew Hoover

Hoover racked up 58 strikeouts while working 49 innings and earning six wins with a sub-3.00 ERA.

No. 4 — Nate Conner

Drawing several big-time assignments for the Hilltoppers, Conner still finished with solid numbers. He was 6-1 with an ERA of 1.38 and a WHIP of 1.029.

No. 5 — Lucas Slagle

In 54 1/3 innings, Slagle racked up 69 strikeouts while walking only 13. He was 5-3 with an ERA of 2.50 and tossed five complete games.

Setup — Gavin Briggs

Briggs was consistent all season and provided seven victories in eight decisions. He struck out 46 batters in 43 innings and allowed only 33 hits.

Closer — Jake Timbes

Finishing with solid numbers across the board, Timbes totaled four wins with 72 strikeouts in 51 innings and an ERA of 1.78.

THE SECOND TEAM

Leroy was one of the area’s top hitters for a Cherokee team that earned 18 wins for the season. He batted .381 with eight homers, eight doubles, and scored 31 runs.

Carpenter was right in step for the Chiefs, totaling eight homers and 35 RBIs with a .341 batting average.

Blevins not only drove in 38 runs, he was also a force on the mound, going 9-1 with an ERA of 1.07.

Eisfelder was a force for a strong Knights’ team that won 18 games. He batted .386 with six homers and 30 RBIs while also stealing 13 bases.

Treadway held opposing hitters to a batting average of .194 while totaling an impressive 78 strikeouts with an ERA of 3.30.

Jones was The Man for the Trailblazers, finishing with a .348 average, nine doubles, 31 runs and 19 stolen bases. On the mound, he was 3-0 with 46 strikeouts in just 30 innings and posted an ERA of 2.80.

Point was the Bulldogs’ leadoff man, contributing a .402 average with 43 runs scored. He was also one of the area’s top base-stealing threats with 35 thefts in 39 attempts.

As for Stott, he batted a robust .376 with nine doubles and drove in 48 runs while scoring 34 times.