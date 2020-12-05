Elizabethton left no doubt, took no prisoners, and etched its name in stone among the best teams in Northeast Tennessee football history.

In a thunderously dominant performance, the Cyclones crushed Haywood 41-14 in the TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.

It was the second straight state championship for the Cyclones (15-0) and a second consecutive perfect season, extending their winning streak to 30 games.

“Back to back and 30 wins in a row, it’s a dream come true for Elizabethton,” Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said. “These guys faced so much adversity. And there was so much pressure being No. 1 all the way through. We were getting everybody’s best shot. But there was nothing these guys couldn’t accomplish.”

Haywood, which was on the field for just the 10th time this season because of the pandemic, finished with a record of 10-4 that included four COVID-19 wins.

It was the third state title in school history for the Cyclones, who also won in 1938. They are 3-0 all-time in state championship games.

Also, it marked the fourth straight year a Region 1-4A team has won the state championship as Greeneville did it in 2017 and 2018.

Witten said this one was special.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “These guys have worked so hard to get here. We prepared so hard. The guys saved their best performances for the last two weeks.”

Elizabethton romped over Nolensville 56-21 in last week’s semifinal.

Wide receiver Parker Hughes said this year’s title wasn’t better than last year, but harder.

“It was tough on us the whole season,” he said. “It was special for me, being a senior. These are close friends, and this is something I will remember forever.”

MR. FOOTBALL AND AN MVP

Elizabethton’s duo of Mr. Football finalists came up big on the biggest stage.

Bryson Rollins, a junior quarterback, passed for 172 yards and rushed for 18 while accounting for three touchdowns.

Hughes had 75 yards receiving, 66 yards rushing, an interception, and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He also had 11 tackles and nearly a second interception that ended up being a pass defended.

“Parker really put this team on his shoulders the last couple of weeks,” Witten said.

But it was Jake Roberts who walked away with the most outstanding player honor after a whirlwind performance. He started things in the first quarter with a 70-yard touchdown reception on an immaculately thrown pass from Rollins.

“It started with the snap,” Roberts said. “(The defender) was playing me man up, pressing me, and all I had to do was get off the ball. I knew Bryson would hit me in stride. All I had to do was catch it and run with it.”

Rollins said the ball felt good coming out of his hand.

“We worked all week on getting touch on the ball, and just dropping it in the bread basket,” Rollins said.

Roberts solidified the postgame honor on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, returning a fumble 82 yards for a score and adding a 21-yard pick-six touchdown on the next play from scrimmage — with just 10 seconds coming off the clock. It changed a 28-7 game to 41-7 in a heartbeat.

“I was at corner, so I had to set the edge on the fumble return play,” Roberts said. “Parker stripped the ball and all I had to do was pick it up and run with it and take it to house. I was hauling butt. Nobody could catch me.”

Hughes said, “(The Haywood player) didn’t have good ball security. I saw that, and I just put my head in there and the ball came loose.”

Roberts’ play was the longest fumble return for a touchdown in state championship game history.

On the pick-six, Roberts said he jumped the out route and it was clear sailing to the end zone.

Those two defensive gems offset the Cyclones’ third-quarter offense, which had only three plays for a total of minus-eight yards. Still, their three-touchdown halftime lead grew by 13 points in the quarter.

TURNING POINT

After Haywood got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter, making it 21-7, the Cyclones punted on their next possession. But Roberts came up with a big interception to give the Cyclones a chance to close the half with more points.

On third-and-six from the 15-yard line, Rollins hit a wide-open Hughes with a scoring strike with 10 seconds left on the clock. It was an important score with Haywood slated to get the ball first in the second half.

“They were a dangerous football team,” Witten said. “For us to put a drive together before the half was big for us.”

Rollins was 7 of 10 for 137 yards passing in the first half. He finished 9 of 13 for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

“Bryson’s play speaks for itself,” Witten said.

QUICK START

The Cyclones’ started the game by taking the football after winning the coin toss. The first play from scrimmage was a flea-flicker that wound up as an incompletion.

But just a handful of offensive plays later, they had a 14-0 lead.

An 80-yard drive was capped off by Hughes breaking a tackle and racing right up the middle 53 yards for the touchdown.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Witten said.

Hughes then came up with an interception on the Tomcats’ first possession, and the Cyclones struck again three plays later. Rollins’ touchdown toss to Roberts made it a two-score lead less than four minutes into the game.

After a short punt, the Cyclones stayed on the ground and drove the ball into the heart of Haywood defense. The 10-play 46-yard drive was capped off by Rollins’ 2-yard plunge, giving the Cyclones a commanding 21-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.

HAYWOOD’S BEST MOMENT

Down 21-0, the Tomcats didn’t give up. They embarked on an impressive 14-play 84-yard drive that was capped by a nice eight-yard run by quarterback Kyilan Newbern.

The Tomcats got the ball back at their own 4-yard line and managed two first downs before a pair of false-start penalties preceded Roberts’ interception that ended the drive.

Newbern had a nice effort for the Tomcats, totaling 104 yards passing and 53 rushing with a touchdown. Ja’kylon Taylor added 76 yards rushing and a touchdown.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS

Elizabethton’s Deuce Morton played a monster game from his linebacker position. The Cyclones’ senior led his team with 14 tackles.

Teammate Blake Stewart wasn’t far behind with 11 stops. Bradley Cannon added two tackles for loss.

IMPRESSIVE STREAK ENDS

After Elizabethton’s final touchdown, the extra point was blocked. It ended a streak of 49 consecutive makes for place-kicker Sean Smithdeal. It was the 13th longest streak in Tennessee history.

STATISTICAL NOTES

Witten tied Dobyns-Bennett’s Graham Clark for most coaching playoff victories among schools in Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties. Witten improved his career mark to 26-11. Clark’s total was 26-25. ...

Elizabethton’s Cade Russell had a strong effort, carrying 14 times for 76 yards. ...

Because of the two defensive touchdowns, Haywood closed the total-yardage gap. Elizabethton outgained Haywood 200-24 in the first quarter, but the final game total was 345-294. ...

Hughes’ touchdown reception was his 20th of the season, breaking his own school record. It is the seventh-best total in state history. Hughes led the state in touchdown receptions, and his total was among the top 10 in the nation. …

He also finished his career with 51 touchdown catches, the fourth-best total in Tennessee history. Hughes’ total of 3,065 receiving yards is No. 9 all-time in the state. …

Smithdeal finished the season with 87 made extra points, the seventh best total in state history.