Following an all-nighter which produced a rare baseball draw, the Burlington Sock Puppets finally broke free of the Johnson City Doughboys on Friday to claim a 9-8 Appalachian League win at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Burlington scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to wipe out an 8-7 Johnson City lead that had come about when recent Doughboy addition Joe Vetrano blasted a three-run home run in the home half of the eighth.
The Sock Puppets scored the go-ahead run on one of two wild pitches from losing pitcher Cade Pitchard, Johnson City’s fifth reliever of the game. Earlier in the inning, Luke Folsom had tied the game with an RBI single.
The Doughboys threatened in the ninth, but Chase Johnson was able to wriggle out of a two-on, no-out jam to record a save. He got Vetrano to ground out to third with the bases loaded to end the game.
Jack McRae was credited with the win for Burlington with three innings of work.
BIG GAME FOR VETRANO
A Boston College commit, the 19-year-old Vetrano finished the evening with a pair of base hits and four RBIs, including a run-scoring double in the first.
Jaxson Crull and Cade Sumbler both had nice evenings as well, each collecting three of Johnson City’s 11 hits and each driving home a run.
The Doughboys seemingly had the game in hand earlier with a 5-2 advantage through six innings, but the Sock Puppets would not go away.
BURLINGTON STARS
Folsom was the offensive standout for the Sock Puppets (7-11-1) with four of their 10 base knocks, in addition to two RBIs.
Bayron Acevedo had two hits and two RBIs for Burlington. His two-run, inside-the-park homer tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning, before Burlington added two more runs to take a 7-5 edge into the bottom of the frame.
Vetrano then hit his three-run blast to temporarily restore Johnson City’s lead.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys (7-11-1) are home tonight against the Kingsport Axmen.