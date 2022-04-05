The B.R.A.K.E.S. free national teen defensive driving program is heading back to Bristol Motor Speedway on April 23-24. It’s the week between the Food City Dirt Race and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.
B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) was founded in 2008 by drag racing star Doug Herbert following the tragic highway crash of his two sons. The program reached a major milestone recently as over 100,000 individuals — 50,000 teens and 53,000 parents — have learned advanced driving skills through the program.
Herbert, who was inducted into the IHRA Hall of Fame in 2021, made a major impact as a racer at Bristol. The son of drag racing pioneer Chet Herbert beat Kim LaHaie for the Top Fuel final in 1992. He went on to win the IHRA championship that season and three more from 1994-96. He later won 10 NHRA national events.
The drag racer pointed out that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers.
B.R.A.K.E.S. is a three-hour program that partners you with a professional driving instructor. It offers the parents an opportunity to experience the same courses. Cars are supplied, but a $99 refundable deposit to reserve your seat is required as space is limited.
You can contact at register@putonthebrakes.org or call 704-720-3806.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Adam Britt from Johnson City won the 450 A/B All-Star race and finished second in the 250 A/B All-Star class to highlight Sunday’s Thor Mega Series opener at the Blountville track. The race featured all KTM riders.
Johnson City rider Isaiah Osborne swept motos in the VetMX Warrior class. Local second-place finishers included: Logan McConnell from Kingsport in the 25+ race and Haley Ball from Johnson City in the Women’s division.
Austin Milhorn from Limestone was the winner in 85cc (9-15) and not to be outdone, Aiken Milhorn swept the 65ccD (6-11) motos. Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, outpaced 24 other riders in 125 2-Stroke Amateur class.
Muddy Creek Raceway hosted the season opener for the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series last Saturday. Britt finished second in the Pro race and Ball was runner-up in the Women’s race.
The Model City was well represented as Yamaha rider Dawson Ball from Kingsport won both 450C and 250C races. Kaleb Jobe from Kingsport was the Unlimited B winner and runner-up in CollegeBoy Am class.
A pair of youth riders from Johnson City — Tianna Holsclaw in the Girls division and Anson Osborne in Stacy C — placed second in their respective classes. Canaan Spears from Wise, Virginia was winner of the 85cc Beginner class, while Ryan Adkins from Wise was the 40+ winner. Amongst the four-wheeler crowd, Chris Furches from Jonesborough finished second in the ATV Amateur class.
Muddy Creek hosts an AMA Monster Energy National Motorcross Championship Area Qualifier this weekend, April 8-10.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Joey Greene (Pro), Matt Lovett (No Box) and Brandon Nuttall (Junior Dragster) were winners at the season-opening “Budget Races” at Cherokee Race Park.
The first International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries points races are scheduled for Saturday at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.
The IHRA Summit SuperSeries is the largest and most prestigious national championship in bracket racing with nearly 100 tracks in North America participating. The program crowns world champions in Box, No Box, Sportsman and Junior Dragster.
An IHRA member driver can qualify for the IHRA World Finals in October by winning the track championship of an IHRA Summit Team Finals main event class.
Cherokee Race Park IHRA World Finals qualifiers in 2021 were: Dustin Light (Box), Corey Smith (No Box) and Rachel Williams (Junior). Light was also the track’s point champion, while others were: Randy Blazer (No Box) and Jada Davis (Junior).