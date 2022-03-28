Nothing was going right for the David Crockett baseball team after the opening inning in Monday’s Big 5 rivalry game with Daniel Boone.
Senior Jacob Ayers made things right in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off single to right field, scoring Caleb Bradburn from third to lift the Pioneers to a 7-6 win at Sonny Miller Park.
Ayers also earned the win on the mound, pitching the final four frames in relief and recording eight strikeouts. He finished 1 for 2 at the plate with a pair of walks.
Bradburn finished the evening, going 3 for 4 with three singles and a pair of RBIs.
“We don’t have anybody that deserves it more than he does,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “He does the right thing every time he comes out on and off the field. I’m really happy for him.
“As the game went on, we got away from our approach. We came out with the right idea and we were fortunate enough to capitalize on a few mistakes.”
The Trailblazers (4-5, 0-3) struck first in their initial go around as Aiden Roller hit a double to center field and Griffen Jones followed it up with a triple to nearly the same spot.
The Pioneers (4-1, 1-0) had a big answer in the home half of the first with five runs on five hits and two costly Boone errors.
“(Jacob) has done a great job on the mound all year,” Street said. “He was big for us last year and we know that he’s going to compete when he goes out there.
“The moment is never too big for him and I honestly think he thrives in those situations.”
Boone tied the game at five in the top of the third thanks to solid play by the middle of the lineup for the ’Blazers. Jones, Jake Davenport and Hudson York all reached base in the frame and scored.
No one for Boone had multiple hits in the game, but both Brogan and Griffen Jones, York and Brayden Blankenship all had RBIs.
Zach Zuelhke was pegged with the loss as the only batter he saw was Ayers in the seventh.
Aiden Roller lasted 6⅔ innings, throwing 111 pitches and striking out five. After the first inning, Roller allowed only seven base runners until he was relieved by Zuelhke.
The teams will meet again on Tuesday at Clarence Mabe Field with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.