After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake.
Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
“These guys have put in a good year,” Axmen manager Mike Guinn said. “They’ve worked hard. They’ve been building for this. It’s important to them. They’re playing for a championship. A lot of them have never done that.”
Guinn came in last year as the Axmen’s season was suspended when a player, who had been cut from the team, made threats that were deemed serious. That led to the team being briefly disbanded.
Boyd Sports put together a new roster in a matter of hours, the team was rebranded as the Road Warriors and Guinn was brought in to finish the season.
Guinn was rewarded with the fulltime position this summer and he rewarded Boyd Sports with the West Division championship that was really no contest at all as the season wore on. The Axmen went 37-17 and won the pennant by seven games over Johnson City.
“These guys have played hard,” Guinn said. “They’re winners and they’re competitors. They want to go over there and do well.”
Guinn has been a high school coach for 17 years and has 438 wins at the prep level. He is currently the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School.
Kingsport and Burlington met four times this season, with the Axmen coming out on top in three of them. The Sock Puppets won the East Division by 11 games with a 38-18 record.
The Axmen, who come in having won seven of their last 10 games, have four of the top 11 hitters in the league, led by Jake Perry, a third baseman who plays at Minnesota and is batting .347 with three home runs and 34 RBIs.
Kingsport has the most productive outfield in the league. Ian Riley, who plays at Cloud County Community College in Kansas, comes in at .338 and has stolen 37 bases in 41 attempts. Nate Anderson, from Gardner-Webb, is hitting .333 and is 37 for 41 on stolen bases, while Sam Petersen, who plays at Iowa, is at .328 with 19 stolen bases in 23 tries.
Ryan McCrystal leads Burlington with a .397 average, four home runs and 48 RBIs. McCrystal, a catcher from East Carolina, was recently chosen as the Appy League’s player of the month.
Kingsport hasn’t won an Appy League championship since 1995 when the Mets beat the Bluefield Orioles for the title. This is the second year since the league’s transformation from professional ball to a college summer league. Greeneville won the championship last year.
“This is a big deal for our organization and our team and this community,” Guinn said.
