After being held to zero or one run in three of its last four games, Kingsport apparently decided it was time to make better use of the sculpted lumber.
The Axmen chopped Elizabethton pitching for a 12-8 win in an Appalachian League baseball game Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Still in last place in the West Division, the Axmen improved to 4-7 on the season. Elizabethton slipped to 5-6.
Kingsport plays host to Pulaski on Thursday at 7 p.m. while the River Riders play host to Greeneville.
THE BIG FRAMES
The Axmen struck for four runs in the bottom of the third inning, erasing a 2-0 deficit.
Kingsport got even on a two-run single from Nick Barnes. MJ Rodriguez followed with an RBI ground out. The fourth run scored on a passed ball.
Leading 7-5, the Axmen added another four spot in the sixth inning.
Cal Hejza drew a bases-loaded walk before Connor Milton scored on a passed ball. Jordan Valera-Payne capped the inning with a two-run single.
PULLING AWAY
In the bottom of the fourth, Rodriguez was credited with an RBI thanks to a bases-loaded walk.
Connor Milton hit a home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning. Later in the inning, Dante Leach made it 7-2 with an RBI triple.
JonJon Berring led the Axmen with three hits. Valera-Payne totaled two hits and two RBIs as did Nick Barnes. Leach and Milton each added two hits.
PITCHING PROWESS
Damien Torres was one of the few pitchers who got through unscathed. He worked two innings, allowing one hit with two walks while striking out five.
Patrick Strawbridge got the last two outs to earn the save.
FIRST STRIKE
Elizabethton got home first, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning.
Garrison Berkley manufactured the first run, reaching second base on an infield error before stealing third and scoring on an error by the catcher.
Mario Zabala followed with a home run to straight-away center, making it 2-0.
Logan Sanders had a three-run homer for the River Riders. Chase Adkison finished with three hits.