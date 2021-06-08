Kingsport used two big innings to brush aside Elizabethton.
The Axmen scored four times in the second inning and three in the fifth and rode the momentum to a 7-3 win over Elizabethton in Appalachian League baseball at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton on Tuesday night.
The River Riders loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning as they tried to rally from a five-run deficit, but managed only a sacrifice fly.
It was the second win of the season for the Axmen (2-3) while the River Riders fell 2-3. These teams meet again at Elizabethton on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
SECOND HELPINGS
Trailing 2-0, Kingsport saddled up to the run buffet thanks to Elizabethton generosity. With one out, Kingsport scored its first run thanks to two walks, an error, and a bases-loaded walk.
Dante Leach followed with a single that plated a pair of runs and gave Kingsport the lead for good.
Will Spears added an RBI single make it 4-2 and complete the outburst. Spears struck out in each of his other four plate appearances.
FIFTH TIME AROUND
Kingsport made the scoreboard change again with three runs in the fifth inning.
Pablo Ruiz had an RBI single to make it 5-2 and Connor Milton’s sacrifice fly plated another run. An error pushed across the inning’s final tally.
THE STANDOUTS
Leach finished with two RBIs while Milton also drove in a pair of runs.
Malik Binns had a nice start for the Axmen, delivering three innings with one hit allowed and one earned run. Adam Parra totaled tossed a pair of shutout innings, and Cole Kirschsieper went two innings with no hits and four strikeouts.