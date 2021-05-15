KINGSPORT — The new Appalachian League baseball team is not expected to arrive in Kingsport until June 1.
At least that’s the timeline for the Axmen players as the new-look collegiate-level Appy League baseball season begins June 3.
For Steve Brice, however, the season started in the winter.
The Axmen hired Brice as the organization’s general manager in late March and he’s been going full-speed with his new position ever since.
“It’s been busy,” Brice said. “It’s been really busy at times, but that’s the way I like it. I’d rather be staying busy and getting things done than sitting around and waiting for things to happen.”
PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE
Brice came to Kingsport after serving in 2019 as the director of corporate partnerships with the Louisville Bats, the AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
His resume is all about baseball, including a four-year stint with the Reds, where he worked in the front office, primarily with corporate ticket sales.
Brice also worked with Miami University (Ohio) through IMG Learfield.
His main focus at the school involved corporate partnerships.
Brice’s background also includes the Appalachian League, where he worked five years as GM for the Burlington Royals.
THIS YEAR
Excitement is the word for Brice as he steps into the role of directing the Kingsport baseball program in the new Appalachian League that will feature players who are collegiate freshmen and sophomores.
The new league, working in conjunction with USA Baseball, will feature the top prospects from the first two years at the college level.
Players from all over the country and some of the most storied college baseball programs will be playing in the Appy League, including Kingsport.
“I think it’s great,” Brice said. “The on-field talent is going to be great. There’s going to be players from everywhere.”
Schools like Oklahoma State, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, LSU, Missouri, TCU and Clemson are just some that will be represented in the league.
“These are going to be the top college freshmen and sophomores in the country,” Brice said.
FOR THE FANS
In addition to top-notch talent being showcased on the baseball diamond, Brice is determined the games will be events for fans of all ages.
The environment will be family- friendly and fun, he said.
“The biggest thing is making sure that we have a great product for the fans,” on and off the field, he said. “Like everyone else we’re just glad to have baseball back and we want to make sure that when the fans come out to the park that they have a great time.”
Several promotions are in the works, including nights with entertainers and fireworks.
Lots of fireworks.
Brice said five nights have already been designated as fireworks nights where fans will be treated to a show following the game.
Special prices at the concession stand on certain nights is also something being explored, along with a variety of other corporate sponsor nights that will benefit Axmen fans.
“We’re excited. Baseball is back and we’re ready,” Brice said.
The Axmen are scheduled to open the Appy League season on June 3 and 4 at Hunter Wright Stadium against Bluefield before hosting a weekend series against Johnson City on June 5 and 6.